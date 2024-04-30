Courtney B. Vance Kicks Off Give Black Alliance's 2024 #TheCouchConversations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Give Black Alliance, formerly known as New England Blacks in Philanthropy, is kicking off its 2024 #TheCouchConversations webinar series with a session entitled The Right to Be Here featuring co-authors Courtney B. Vance and Dr. Robin L. Smith. They will discuss the issues raised in their book, "The Invisible Ache: Black Men Identifying Their Pain and Reclaiming Their Power." Calling attention to the issue of Black male mental health, a challenge that few are sharing about and many struggle through, the event is being held during National Mental Health Awareness Month and as part of Give Black Alliance's "The Right to ...." theme for the year looking at a variety of rights that we are losing or need to focus on as a community. With their book, Vance and Smith seek to change the conversation around mental health for Black men. Vance draws on personal experiences like losing his father and godson to suicide, and the book is interwoven with Smith's professional expertise to explore identity, grief, relationships, and race.

WHO: Courtney B. Vance is a Tony and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor who has performed on stage, on film, and on television. His credits include historically noteworthy films and series including Hamburger Hill, The Hunt for Red October, The Preacher's Wife, FX's "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story," and HBO's "Lovecraft Country." He is co-founder of Bassett Vance Productions with his wife and celebrated actress, Angela Bassett. Dr. Robin L. Smith is a licensed psychologist and bestselling author of "Lies at the Altar: The Truth about Great Marriages" and "Hungry: The Truth about Being Full." She is a sought-after speaker, media personality, ordained minister, and host of SiriusXM's "The Dr. Robin Show." She holds a PhD in counseling psychology from Temple University and a master's degree from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

WHEN & WHERE: Wednesday, May 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Virtual via Zoom. Please register for the event here: https://www.giveblackall.org/the-couch-conversations/the-right-to-be-here

HOW: Give Black Alliance seeks to educate Black donors and the philanthropic community at large about issues affecting Black lives and needs; develop strategies to strengthen the power of Black philanthropy; and offer tools and programs to open communication between Black donors and philanthropists, charities, service providers, and communities, notably within the Black community. Their goal is to inform, reform, and transform the landscape for Black philanthropists.

