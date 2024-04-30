Express Yourself Youth Drummers Rehearse for Exyo Planet with Blue Man Group

The performance is on May 23 at Boch Center.
West African Master Drummer, Joh Camara and Co-Director musician Stan Strickland will lead Express Yourself youth in a rehearsal with BLUE MAN GROUP as they work together for the Express Yourself 30th Anniversary Show, EXYO PLANET, May 23rd at the Boch Center - WangTheatre. Youth and BLUE MAN GROUP will rehearse for the Exyo Planet finale featuring African drums.
The 30th Annual Show presented by Express Yourself and the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, in Partnership with the Boch Center – Wang Theatre, is Free & Open to the public. This performance will feature 300 Youth with Guest Stars: BLUE MAN GROUP -STOMP cast members, Ricky Duran from the VOICE (S17) and Ten 31 Productio
For more than 30 years, the award-winning, Beverly-based youth arts program, “Express Yourself,” has provided pure kid joy to thousands of youth focusing on pure kid joy and positive creative strengths. Express Yourself immerses young people in the arts, where they find a powerful tool for self-expression, uncover inner strength, and deepen connection with others.
Attending the show: DMH Commissioner Brooke Doyle and Boch Center President & CEO Josiah Spaulding for his retirement performance. Paula Conrad founder and Stan Strickland co-directors, Express Yourself .
