Hermes Croatto Will Perform a Concert for the Puerto Rican Diaspora in Boston

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Hermes Croatto will meet with the Puerto Rican Diaspora in his first concert tour and visit Boston on May 2 as part of the BoriCorridor Tour.

With the anticipation of sharing his unique blend of melodies, Hermes is preparing to bring an extensive repertoire that combines his creations with the timeless classics of his father, Tony Croatto, in a live performance that promises to be a musical embrace for the Puerto Ricans of the Diaspora.

"With this tour, I want to invite you to a reunion with our identity as people through our music. It will be a night full of Puerto Rican culture and folklore, where we will bring a show of typical music fused with electronic elements that arise from my quest to reconnect with our roots and love for Puerto Rico," said the singer, who will share his distinctive patriotic feeling and love of nature with the audience.

Hermes and his band will perform at Club Passim in Boston, the first stop on his tour that will continue on Friday, May 3, in Hartford and on Saturday, May 4, in New York City. "Connecting with our people in the diaspora is something I've longed for, something people have been asking for, and I'm thrilled to finally make it happen with the beautiful people of BoriCorridor," said Hermes.

Visiting these cities is another step in Hermes's career as a soloist. He has stamped his seal with new ways of making folk music that enamors the latest generations of Puerto Ricans while still honoring his family heritage. In 2022, he presented his first album with the help of renowned producer Eduardo Cabra and collaborated with singer and composer Sie7e.

"Boricuas in the diaspora are eager to continue connecting with their culture. Making it possible for artists as wonderful as Hermes Croatto to come to these U.S. cities gives us great joy," said Elsa Mosquera, co-leader of Ágora Cultural Architects and creator of the BoriCorridor Tour. This initiative, supported by the Mellon Foundation, seeks to bring artists residing in Puerto Rico closer to the public and cultural organizations that provide services to the Puerto Rican diaspora in the United States.

Hermes' presentation closes the first semester of the BoriCorridor Tour, which will continue in October with a concert by singer-songwriter Kianí and in November with the presentation of the play Quíntuples. Tickets are on sale at www.boritix.com. To learn more about BoriCorridor, please visit www.boricorridor.com.

