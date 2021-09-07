Boston Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Boston Ballet has announced its lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season kicks off with The Nutcracker, running November 26-December 26, 2021.

Next season, return to the human experience of dance. From the raw and visceral to the joyful and imaginative, subscribe to witness the full season, a stunning lineup highlighting the power of human connection through art.

The full season is as follows:

Nov 26-Dec 26, 2021 - The Nutcracker

Mar 3-13, 2022 - ChoreograpHER

Mar 17-27, 2022 - DREAMstate

May 5-15, 2022 - MINDscape

May 26-June 5, 2022 - Swan Lake

Subscribing is easy! Choose a package type from the options here. For live in-person performances choose your series, SEATING SECTION, and the number of seats. For a virtual subscription only, click purchase and select the number desired.

Learn more at https://www.bostonballet.org/home.aspx.