Blues Virtuoso Ruthie Foster To Play At The Spire Center For Performing Arts in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ruthie Foster, the acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her powerful blend of blues, folk, and gospel, will play at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth on August 2. The artist will unveil her evocative new single "Heartshine," the second release from her highly anticipated album Mileage, set to drop on August 23. The single follows the uplifting "Rainbow" and continues to showcase Foster's unparalleled ability to meld soulful melodies with heartfelt storytelling. Tickets can be purchased at the spirecenter.org.

"Heartshine" emerged from the creative synergy between Foster and her collaborators, Tyler Bryant (of Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown) and Rebecca Lovell (one-half of Larkin Poe). The trio found a profound connection in their songwriting process, and their conversations evolved into poetic lyrics and resonant melodies.

Reflecting on the creation of "Heartshine," Foster shared, “This was the first time I've sat and written with other writers where I could stay in that moment and record while still riding the creative wave. Singing it through once or twice and tweaking it while it was still fresh made a huge difference. The song feels alive because it was born in that spontaneous energy.”

Adds Foster: “‘Heartshine' is a song about someone who's learning how to trust themselves and how to be vulnerable and open. That‘s what radiates love, beauty and light!”

“We started with the title 'Heartshine' while working on another song, 'Take It Easy,'” recalled Bryant. “It was clear early on that we were fighting for the same thing—to create something that gives you goosebumps when you hear it. Ruthie's voice is so natural and powerful; our job was to keep the instruments out of the way and let her shine.”

Mileage, Foster's milestone tenth studio album, is a testament to her journey through life and music. Produced by Tyler Bryant, the album features a collection of songs that reflect Foster's personal experience, from love and triumph to deep loss. Each track offers a glimpse into her life, inviting listeners to join her on an intimate and transformative journey.

Joining Sun Records as a key artist marks a significant chapter in Foster's career, aligning her with a label known for its legacy of fostering unique voices and artistic freedom.

Ruthie Foster will play at the Spire Center on Friday, August 2, 2024. Tickets can be found at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

Comments