Bert Kreischer Comes to Boch Center's Wang Theatre, November 5

Coming off his hugely successful outdoor run, the Hot Summer Nights Tour 2020, as the first-ever stand-up comedian to embark on a drive-in comedy tour, renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer announced The Berty Boy Relapse Tour which stops by the Wang Theatre on November 5, 2021. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM at BochCenter.org.

Kreischer is known for his unique brand of comedy, which interweaves party-boy antics with humorous anecdotes about family and fatherhood. Currently, Kreischer is filming Legendary Entertainment's movie, The Machine, alongside Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill - an adaptation of the viral story Bert told onstage about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad in college. The story has been viewed more than 85 million times online. Most recently, he released his second Netflix Original stand-up comedy special Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy in March 2020. The special earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Additionally, Kreischer is one of the most prominent comedians in the podcasting landscape. He is the producer and host of Bertcast, a weekly comedy podcast on the All Things Comedy Network. He also co-hosts the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura, and the Bill and Bert podcast with Bill Burr.

Bert Kreischer will perform live at the Boch Center's Wang Theatre as part of The Berty Boy Relapse Tour on Friday, November 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM at BochCenter.org.