Bernadette Peters to Return to Boston Pops for New Year's Eve Concert

Bernadette Peters will make her Boston Pops return for a special December 31 concert at 8 p.m. at Symphony Hall. One of the most popular guests to appear with the Pops over the years, Ms. Peters—who last performed with the orchestra in 2019—will ring in the New Year, for a magical and inspiring evening of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, and other Broadway legends. The program features not one but two conductors making their Pops debut: Troy Quinn, who will lead the orchestra in first half of the concert, and Joseph Thalken, Ms. Peters' music director, who will conduct her set on the second half of the program and accompany her at the piano.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Peters has starred in musical theater, television, and film, performed in solo concerts, and released recordings. She is a critically acclaimed Broadway performer, having received seven nominations for Tony Awards, three Tonys, and nine Drama Desk Award nominations, winning three. Four of the Broadway cast albums on which she has starred have won Grammy Awards.

Regarded by many as the foremost interpreter of the works of Stephen Sondheim, Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals Mack and Mabel, Sunday in the Park with George, Song and Dance, Into the Woods, The Goodbye Girl, Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, Follies, and Hello, Dolly!. She has recorded six solo albums as well as many cast albums and performs regularly in her own solo concert act. Peters recently concluded a highly successful West End debut in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Sondheim. The production will transfer to Broadway in spring 2025.

In addition to the concert, this festive evening includes food and beverage service. It marks the first New Year’s Eve Pops concert since 2019 when the New York-based jazz band Hot Sardines performed.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to the Bernadette Peters program and other Pops and BSO (Boston Symphony Orchestra) concerts throughout the 2024–25 BSO are available to purchase by calling 888-266-1200 or visiting bso.org. Tickets for Bernadette Peters go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 25



Comments