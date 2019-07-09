Berkshire Theatre Group To Present First U.S. Reading Of New Mr. Green Play

In the summer of 1996, the Berkshire Theatre Festival presented the world premiere of Visiting Mr. Green, by Jeff Baron. Starring Eli Wallach and Neal Huff, directed by John Rando, the play went on to a year-long NYC run, and has since become one of the most-produced plays in the world, with over 500 productions in 24 languages in 49 countries, winning numerous Best Play and Best Actor awards.

On Friday, July 12, at 2pm at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA, Berkshire Theatre Group will present the first American reading of Jeff Baron's followup play, So This Is My Family. Set three years after Visiting Mr. Green, with two additional characters, this play had its sold out world premiere last summer at the Avignon Theatre Festival, where Vaucluse Matin said, "The quartet plays a colorful musical score - the characters love each other, hate each other, jostle each other, and we reach every degree of emotion. The play, full of twists, invites the public to reflect on religion, open-mindedness, morality, paternity, freedom of thought and the power of human connection." The play will continue in France, and will open in The Netherlands in 2021.

Friday's reading, part of BTG's No Boundaries In Art Series, stars Kale Browne, Michael Sullivan, Rylan Morsbach and Carolyn Faye Kramer, and will be directed by Jeff Baron. The event was curated by Gwenn Evitts. Tickets are available here: www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/book/?event_id=46803





