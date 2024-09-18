Berkshire Theatre Group Presents a One-Night Only Film Presentation at The Colonial Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) will present Warren Miller's Seventy-Five, a one-night only film presentation celebrating 75 years of films with legendary athletes, global powder and incredible stories.

at The Colonial Theatre

Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $20

Warren Miller is going big for 75 years! Stacked with unbelievable action and unexpected stories, Warren Miller's Seventy-Five will bring fans to powder stashes and chutes around the world, from Canada, Colorado, California and Utah to Finland, Japan, Austria and New Jersey. Catch a diverse lineup of snowsports legends, Olympic hopefuls, world champions, X Games stars and emerging talents on the big screen this fall, including snowboarders Shaun White, Jeremy Jones, Danny Davis and Toby Miller, plus skiers Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont, Caite Zeliff, Mark Abma and Aaron Blunck.

With original segments and unique collaborations, this year's film will set the tone for the next 75 years of ski and snowboard filmmaking.

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

EBT Card to Culture Program

The EBT Card to Culture program in partnership with the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance, is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes four tickets for performances or events at The Colonial Theatre and two tickets for performances at The Unicorn Theatre per household at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are waived. Tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Massachusetts Teachers Association

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show. Education is a core value of BTG, and we appreciate those who are doing the work in our community. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

Military Personnel

U.S military personnel, veterans and their immediate families are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show to extend our gratitude to those who have served or are currently serving our country in the US armed forces. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

AAA

AAA members are eligible for 10% off on orders to any BTG show. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

Tickets for all of BTG's exciting productions are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Box Office by calling 413-997-4444.

The Box Office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (The Unicorn Theatre) Stockbridge, MA.

Comments