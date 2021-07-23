Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Nina Simone: Four Women

Filling the stage with a quartet of amazing voices, Nina Simone: Four Women begins performances on Friday, August 13 at The Unicorn Theatre (The Larry Vaber Stage, 6 East Street) in Stockbridge, MA and runs through Sunday, September 5. This production is directed by Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Once on This Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Off-Broadway: Spamilton; BTG: Godspell, A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!).

Set in the fragments of a shattered world, this provocative and powerful musical exploration imagines a conversation between Simone and three African-American women. In the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963, Nina Simone rocked the nation with "Four Women," her tribute in song to the four young girls murdered. Scholar and artist Thulani Davis called the song "an instantly accessible analysis of the damning legacy of slavery, that made iconographic the real women we knew and would become."

McIntyre says, "At a time when people are feeling the need to do something in our hurting world but don't know how to start, this production is an incredible reminder that you just need to take the first step. Or write the first note. Nina Simone: Four Women meditates on Nina Simone's transition from a singer to an activist. It also deals with issues of colorism among black women that aren't typically dealt with."

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. Ticket office hours are every day from 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.