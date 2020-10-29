Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Holiday Season

The season features Holiday Memories by Truman Capote,

Berkshire Theatre Group and Artistic Director/CEO Kate Maguire have announced Berkshire Theatre's 2020 holiday season.

According to Maguire, "During a time when families are feeling isolated and challenged, we strive to bring you programming that seems more important than ever, imagined in creative spaces, and in the spirit of the holiday season. If there's one thing BTG stands for, it's community. Please join us for theatrical events live streamed around the world, a joyful celebration at The Colonial Theatre filmed for local television, and on the weekends for live performances outside in the courtyard at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge."

HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Holiday Memories

by Truman Capote

staged version by Russell Vandenbroucke

directed by Eric Hill

Sponsored by High Meadow Foundation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Greylock Insurance Agency, Massachusetts Cultural Council, The Shubert Foundation

Outside in the Courtyard

at The Unicorn Theatre

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Press Opening/Opening Night: Friday, November 20 at 6:30pm

Closing: Sunday, December 20 at 3pm

Tickets: $50 for Adults; $25 for Children 16 and under

There will be a 50% discount on tickets for frontline workers

Following the success of this summer's sold out, critically acclaimed hit Godspell, Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) are excited and proud to announce they will be producing Holiday Memories this holiday season. The production marks the second time that BTG has produced with permission from Actors' Equity Association (AEA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be presented outdoors in the courtyard at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, and is scheduled to run November 20 through December 20. Casting for Holiday Memories is also announced below.

Maguire said, "Holiday Memories is a sweet and tender treasure of childhood recalled. For our production, we will transform the beautiful barn in Stockbridge to rural Alabama in 1932 where a young Truman Capote and his dear and eccentric cousin Sook meet life with clear eyed love and care. Two stories are told by an elder Capote looking back on Thanksgiving and Christmas in the midst of the depression. That the time and setting were so difficult is what makes the stories all the more beguiling and the heart of the characters beat so purely."

Maguire continued, "Join us as the barn will light up and serve as the backdrop for a new outdoor stage for Berkshire Theatre Group. Act 1 and 2 will each run about 30 minutes and in between audiences will be invited indoors for warm drinks and seasonal treats. Our barn will not only provide the setting, but will also allow a safe environment for distancing and ventilation during these challenging days. This event promises to provide its own evening for a holiday memory for your family. We encourage you to bundle up, cuddle with us as we present Truman Capote's beloved Holiday Memories."

BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Temperature scans and contactless ticket scanning will be done for patrons at their point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced. Additional safeguards will also be in place.

CASTING:

David Adkins as Truman

Tim Jones as Buddy

Corinna May as Miss Sook Falk

Daniel Garrity as Man

Isadora Wolfe as Woman

ABOUT:

Inspired by Truman Capote's autobiographical short story about his own experiences growing up in Great Depression-era Alabama, the play Holiday Memories recounts a friendship between two wayward souls, a precocious young boy, Buddy, and his adult cousin, Sook. Amongst pine trees, they bake fruitcakes and welcome the coming holiday season, reminding us of the many different forms of families and the importance of our shared humanity. The creative team includes direction by Eric Hill (BTG: The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; Naked; At Home at The Zoo), scenic design by Randall Parsons, costume design by Laurie Churba, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, sound design by Nathan Leigh, and stage managed by Jason Weixelman.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

David Adkins (Truman) has performed in numerous productions at Berkshire Theatre Group over the last thirty years. He is an Artistic Associate at BTG, and in 2018 appeared in The Petrified Forest, and in At Home At The Zoo (Zoo Story) in 2019, in which he was honored with a "Berkie Award" for Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role. He has worked On and Off Broadway, in resident theatres across the country and guest starred extensively on television, most recently Madame Secretary and Evil. Others include: Homeland, Blacklist, The Good Wife, Elementary, The Americans (two seasons), Happy-ish, Without a Trace, Black Jaq: a pilot directed by Forrest Whitaker, and the Ben Franklin mini-series on PBS among others.

Daniel Garrity (Man) Daniel is thrilled to be performing with Berkshire Theatre Group again! Past BTG Credits: Shrek (Donkey), Tarzan (Terk), A Christmas Carol (Fred/ Peter Cratchit/ Dick Wilkins). Regional: Barrington Stage Co. Pirates of Penzance, Carousel, All Shook Up. Other Credits: Spring Awakening (Melchior), Chicago (Amos), Godspell (Jesus). Education: BA in Theatre Arts, Westfield State University. EMC. Love and thanks to my family and friends for their endless support!

Tim Jones (Buddy) is always humbled to be at BTG, among those he considers his artistic family. Tim has his Master's in Aerospace Engineering, and he is fortunate enough to be living his dream of working in the theatre. He was recently seen Under the Tent at the Colonial Theatre in BTG's Summer 2020 production of Godspell (Judas). Other BTG credits include Working: A Musical (Frank) andYou're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Schroeder). Other recent credits include The Hanover Theatre's A Christmas Carol (Young Ebenezer). The holiday season is very near and dear to Tim's heart, and he feels there is no better time in history to do all we can to share joy with the people around us. We are lucky to be the ones who began to tell stories again; thank you for being a part of this story with us. To my family: Your love keeps me going. To my fellow artists: I can't wait for the stories you will tell again soon. Hold fast.

Corinna May (Miss Sook Falk) BTF/BTG: Benefactors, Same Time Next Year, Homestead Crossing, Two-headed. WAM/BTG: The Bakelite Masterpiece. Shakespeare & Company: 30+ productions, (selected): Morning After Grace, Fullness of Life, Roman Fever, The Unexpected Man, The Memory of Water, A Winter's Tale, Enchanted April, Jack and Jill, Betrayal, Fortune and Misfortune, House of Mirth, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet. Wharton Salon: The Long Run, Autre Temps, Xingu. Pythagoras: Roman Fever. Broadway National Tour: The Graduate with Jerry Hall/ Linda Gray/Lorraine Bracco/Kelly McGillis/Morgan Fairchild. Regional (selected): Portland Stage Co., Merrimack Rep., Syracuse Stage, Rep. Theater of St. Louis, Capital Rep. Film: Split Ends (starring); Speck's Last. TV: House of Cards; Unforgettable; Law & Order; PBS: Evening at the Pops. Playwright: Dancing With the Czar. Designated Linklater Voice teacher. Feldenkrais Method practitioner. Faculty at Actors Studio Drama School/Pace University. Proud to be a union member: AEA, SAG-AFTRA.

Isadora Wolfe (Woman) is from Lowell, Massachusetts. She was the Resident Director for Punchdrunk's NYC production of Sleep No More, and a cast member since 2011. She was a founding member of Johannes Wieland and performed under his direction at Staatstheater Kassel (Germany). She has performed nationally and internationally with choreographers such as Gerald Casel, Martha Clarke (Garden of Earthly Delights and Angel Reapers original cast), Mark Dendy and Fiona Marcotty, among others. Isadora was in the acclaimed production of The Hairy Ape at the Park Avenue Armory, directed by Richard Jones. She's had the pleasure of appearing in several BTG plays (Peter Pan, Siddartha, Zorba), and has created movement for productions including Eric Hill's The Einstein Project and Macbeth, and David Auburn's Skin of Our Teeth. Isadora teaches and coaches dancers and actors at various universities and festivals, and is currently adjunct faculty at The Juilliard School.

CALENDAR BREAKDOWN:

Friday, November 20 at 6:30pm (Press Opening/Opening Night)

Saturday, November 21 at 3pm

Saturday, November 21 at 6:30pm

Sunday, November 22 at 3pm

Friday, November 27 at 6:30pm

Saturday, November 28 at 3pm

Saturday, November 28 at 6:30pm

Sunday, November 29 at 3pm

Friday, December 4 at 6:30pm

Saturday, December 5 at 3pm

Saturday, December 5 at 6:30pm

Sunday, December 6 at 3pm

Friday, December 11 at 6:30pm

Saturday, December 12 at 3pm

Saturday, December 12 at 6:30pm

Sunday, December 13 at 3pm

Friday, December 18 at 6:30pm

Saturday, December 19 at 3pm

Saturday, December 19 at 6:30pm

Sunday, December 20 at 3pm (Closing Night)

Sixth Annual Children's Holiday Extravaganza

Sponsored by Highland Street Foundation and Mill Town Capital, Berkshire Bank, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Blue Q with additional support by Target, Pittsfield Police Department, Mary Pope and Will Osborne and McDonald's.

A Day-Long Event Sunday, November 29 from 10am-3pm

Watch on TV/Facebook/YouTube 1pm-3pm

Pick up gift bags in Parking Lot Adjacent to the Colonial Theatre 10am-12:30pm

The Sixth Annual Children's Holiday Extravaganza celebration at The Colonial Theatre will be a hybrid model in order to reach more people than ever before from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The day-long event will feature entertainment, raffles and gift bag giveaways to the first 400 reservations. Gift bags featuring a gift card, treats, A Magic Tree House book and more will be distributed via drive through with a timed ticket starting at 10am-12:30pm and must be reserved in advance of the event. All parties must be present to receive the gift bags and show their e-ticket reservation to attendants. Patrons will remain in their vehicles at all times. Masks must be worn. Bag assembly and distribution will follow strict safety guidelines. Reservations can be made by visiting www.berkshiretheatregroup.org or by calling the BTG Ticket Office at 413-997-4444. There will be a limit of four gift bags per household.

The entertainment and raffles will start at 1pm on Sunday, and be featured on Access Pittsfield (Cable Channel 1301, which is available on all cable packages including basic); PCTV Select (our over-the-top live television service, which is available as a channel on Roku and Apple TV, or online at Select.PittsfieldTV.org); via October Facebook Live at www.Facebook.com/PittsfieldTV; or via YouTube at www.Youtube.com/OnlyOnPCTV

Raffle prize winners will be announced at the end of the televised performance. All raffle winners will be contacted about pick up of their items. Raffle prizes include bikes, helmets, gift cards and more.

"I am so pleased that Berkshire Theatre Group, our local businesses, and community members are committed to the Sixth Annual Children's Holiday Extravaganza. The Extravaganza provides a holiday experience for our children and their families that excites their spirit and brings a smile to all. To be able to hold the Extravaganza in these challenging times is priceless." says Kathy Amuso, chairperson of the event, which under her leadership this annual community holiday event started in 2015.

Kate Maguire, BTG Artistic Director/CEO says; "Community means everything to Berkshire Theatre Group. Whether we are opening doorways of growth to artists, audiences or students, we are fundamentally aware that the impact of what we do must be a part of connecting and transforming our beloved Berkshire community. Holiday Extravaganza for years has enriched the season with outreach and pure artistic joy. In a year, that presents severe challenges on so many levels, we persevere and continue this great tradition."

Carrie Holland, Managing Director at Mill Town continued; "The Berkshire theatres have shown so much leadership in creative project execution since the outbreak of COVID-19 and I am so happy that we can partner with Berkshire Theatre Group to extend that creativity in a way that means so much to our local community members. Holiday traditions are sure to look very differently this year, but it is wonderful to see that some will be able to continue on, albeit slightly altered."

Extravaganza Lineup:

Pre-recorded songs from the casts of Godspell and Shrek the Musical

Live performances from many local favorites including The Rev Tor Band singing holiday favorites

A special performance from Kate Maguire and Dancers of the Berkshires

A visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves

Much, much more!

A Live Stream Theatrical Event

Hershey Felder

as Claude Debussy

A Paris Love Story - Live from Florence

A Berkshire Theatre Group Benefit

Sunday, November 22 at 8pm EST

Tickets: $55 per household

Berkshire Theatre Group is partnering again with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence for their latest offering: Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A Paris Love Story - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8pm EST. Tickets are $55 per household, with fifty percent of proceeds benefiting BTG. Patrons will be able to stream on a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. Once purchase is confirmed, patrons will receive a confirmation email, followed by a reminder email on Friday, November 20th, with a viewing link and instructions for viewing on different devices. Includes extended viewing access of the recording through Sunday, November 29th.

Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hershey-felder-as-claude-debussy-in-a-paris-love-story-tickets-125422659551?aff=BERKSHIRETHEATREGROUP or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE:

A very personal journey through the beloved city of Paris through the music of Claude Debussy ("Clair de Lune," Prélude à laprès-midi d'un faune...) and how this music shaped a whole new world of color in sound. This new world of "musical impressionism" gave us the beginnings of what we have come to know as "Movie Music."

BIO:

Hershey Felder (Claude Debussy, Playwright) An actor, pianist, writer, director, composer, conductor, and producer, Hershey Felder has created lauded shows about composers Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Fryderyk Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Felder's solo shows have been seen across America at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage, San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Cleveland Playhouse, and Seattle Repertory Theatre, with long runs at Chicago's Royal George Theatre and engagements at New York's Town Hall, 59E59, and the Streicker Center and more as well as Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre and in London's West End. He has also created and/or produced plays for other artists including the award-winning The Pianist of Willesden Lane for Mona Golabek, Flying Solo for Nathan Gunn and Louis and Keeley Live at the Sahara for Vanessa Stewart and Taylor Hackford, among others.

SAFETY MEASURES

BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Temperature scans and contactless ticket scanning will be done for patrons at their point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced. Additional safeguards will also be in place.

