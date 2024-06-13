Berkshire Pulse Appoints Abigail Rollins as New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkshire Pulse has revealed that Abigail (Abi) Rollins will join the organization as its first-ever Executive Director. Abi will partner with Founder and Artistic Director, Bettina Montano, to fulfill Pulse's mission of strengthening and enriching community life through diverse and accessible programming in performing, movement and the creative arts. Abigail will begin her role at Pulse on July 15, 2024.

Gail Belmuth, Berkshire Pulse's Board President, said “Pulse has entered a new chapter of strategic growth, and Abi will help us manage that growth while also building for a sustainable future. Her relevant experience, smart and collaborative approach, and mission focus will be a great addition to a wonderful team.” Abi joins Berkshire Pulse from Berkshire Opera Festival, where she has served as Executive Director since 2019. Abi moved to the Berkshires from Boston, where she held the positions of General Manager and later Managing Director of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, for a total of nine years. Abi honed her many skills in arts administration, through positions at Trisha Brown Dance Company, Lyric Stage Company, and Boston Ballet, among others. She has an MA in Arts Administration from Boston University, and a double-major undergraduate degree in Dance and Psychology from Kenyon College.

At Pulse, Abi will drive strategic and business planning as well as development, and will oversee day-to- day operations including finance, administration, and facility operations. About the role, Abi said “I first began my career specifically with the aim of working with and supporting dance artists. Along the way, I have had many rewarding opportunities outside of dance, gaining real world experience and refining my skills as an arts administrator which I am eager to apply to my work as Pulse Executive Director. It hasn't been a straight path getting here, but I know this is the opportunity I've been working towards during my 20+ years of learning and working in dance and arts administration.” Abi first experienced Pulse in early 2023 when she started taking dance classes there after a long hiatus from dancing. She was immediately moved by the warmth and culture of respect for dancers of all abilities and ages and inspired her to apply for the Executive Director position when it was announced earlier this winter. Abi lives in Pittsfield with her husband Matt, an associate professor of theater and freelance scenic and lighting designer.

Bettina Montano, who will increase her focus on leading Pulse's mission and artistic vision, curriculum development, and continuing standards of excellence in programming and performance, added “I am so looking forward to partnering with Abi and to working with her and the outstanding staff team and board that have played a significant role in bringing us to this moment. I am excited for the future of our Pulse and so grateful.”

ABOUT BERKSHIRE PULSE:

Founded in 1995, Berkshire Pulse is a dynamic nonprofit center for creative arts whose mission is to build and strengthen community life through diverse and accessible programming including dance, movement, theater, music, and performance. By promoting participation in these educational and

health-sustaining activities, Pulse enriches the lives of families and individuals of all ages throughout the region. In its 6,500 square foot, multiple studio and office facility in Housatonic MA, Berkshire Pulse offers community classes for teens and adults, summer programs, and dance intensives serving almost 800

youth and adults from ages 3 to 90. Pulse's in-school and outreach programs serve another 1400 students annually throughout the region. Workshops and performances reach hundreds more. For more information, visit berkshirepulse.org.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



