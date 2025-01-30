Berkshire Opera Festival Names Natalie Johnsonius Neubert as New President and CEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BERKSHIRE OPERA FESTIVAL has appointed Natalie Johnsonius Neubert as its new President and CEO. Johnsonius Neubert comes to BOF with long and extensive experience in all facets of arts administration, with particular focus on development and marketing. Most recently, she served four years as Director of Development for Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, followed by three years as the Executive Director of the Berkshire Music School.

“We are delighted that Natalie Johnsonius Neubert is joining BOF as President and Chief Executive Officer,” says Peter J. Graber-Lipperman, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Natalie is an experienced and proven leader in the Berkshire arts and culture community, and the Board looks forward to working with her to expand our programs and increase our impact in the communities we serve.”

Johnsonius Neubert's appointment comes during Berkshire Opera Festival's celebratory 10th Anniversary Season, which presents Verdi's masterpiece La Traviata on the mainstage, a special anniversary concert, and more. She will work with BOF's Board of Directors and co-founders Brian Garman (William E. Briggs Artistic Director) and Jonathon Loy (Director of Production) to realize BOF's mission and lead the company into its second decade.

Of her appointment, Natalie Johnsonius Neubert says: "I am honored to join Berkshire Opera Festival as we celebrate the company's 10th Anniversary Season. This milestone reflects BOF's commitment to producing exceptional opera performances that entertain, enrich, and inspire the entire Berkshire community. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated Board of Directors, staff, and artists to ensure that the transformative power of opera remains accessible to all and continues to resonate with audiences of every background."

Natalie Johnsonius Neubert has twenty-five years of experience as an arts management professional working in programming, fundraising, and marketing for performing arts organizations including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the Dublin International Fringe Festival, Performance Space New York (formerly P.S. 122), Classic Stage Company, Nashville Shakespeare Festival, The Kitchen, the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, LUMBERYARD/American Dance Institute, Shakespeare & Company, and the Berkshire Music School. She has served on grant-making panels for the National Endowment for the Arts, and on the Boards of Directors for The Mount (Lenox, MA), On The Boards (Seattle, WA) and The Civilians Theater Company (New York, NY). Johnsonius Neubert earned her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees from Sarah Lawrence College (Bronxville, NY).

