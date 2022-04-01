Beach Road Weekend Festival Announces Full Schedule

Friends of Martha's Vineyard Concerts today announced the day by day schedule for Beach Road Weekend. Featuring more than two dozen acts including Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings and more, the festival takes place August 26-28, 2022 at Veteran's Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. In addition, the initial schedule for the 2022 MV Concert Series was announced with more than 20 concerts across Martha's Vineyard including the Loft.

MV CONCERT SERIES

Dozens of artists will perform at venues across the island, including the Loft in Oak Bluffs. Last summer, Beach Road Weekend invested more than $100,000 to upgrade the sound and lighting systems at the Loft. Highlights for the season include folk legends Livingston Taylor and Tom Rush, Neighbor, Deer Tick, and country/bluegrass stars Dalton and the Sheriffs and Sierra Hull. This year, the Loft will once again play host to the official Beach Road Weekend afterparty. Friday, August 26th Boston funk band RIPE kicks things off after a day of music at Veterans Memorial Park. On Saturday night Sammy Rae & the Friends and Neighbor will bring the house down. Finally, legendary Boston band Guster will close out Beach Road Weekend at the Loft Sunday night. The schedule is below. Additional shows will be announced in the future. Tickets will be available at MVConcertSeries.com.

MV CONCERT SERIES MEMBER PERKS

Fans looking to get the most out of the MV Concert Series can become members of the Friends of MV Concerts. There will be three different levels of support, each with unique perks including discounts on tickets, a pair of complimentary tickets, and early access to single-day passes for Beach Road Weekend 2022. Proceeds from the membership program support the Friends of MV Concert, which helps fund local music on the Vineyard. Anyone can sign up at MVConcertSeries.com.

BEACH ROAD WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Beach Road Weekend is also revealing the schedule for the 2022 festival which will include the Avett Brothers headlining Friday night with Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy and more. Beck will take the stage Saturday night along with Billy Strings, Guster, Dawes and a full day of bands performing on two stages. The Sunday night finale will be led by Wilco with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Caamp, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams and more. The entire schedule is below.

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will feature two massive stages side-by-side meaning the music will keep going all day, uninterrupted. Fans will find several dramatic improvements that will enhance access to Beach Road for mainland visitors, and to make the experience of seeing the bands in Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury better than ever.

SINGLE DAY TICKETS

With the reveal of the festival schedule, Beach Road Weekend will also be offering a limited number of single-day tickets. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

BEACH ROAD WEEKDAYS

Beach Road Weekend also launched "Beach Road Weekdays," concerts leading up to the island festival. Beach Road Weekdays begin with indie rockers Lord Huron and Bully live at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on August 25. The next night, the party moves to Providence with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Deer Tick at Bold Point Park. Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, April 1 at BeachRoadWeekdays.com.

NEW SOUTH COAST TRAVEL OPTIONS

The Beach Road Weekend Music Festival has partnered with the Seastreak Ferry to provide festival goers with a new way to stay on the mainland, while enjoying some of the biggest names in music on the island. The Seastreak has added an additional ferry from Martha's Vineyard to New Bedford following the performance each night during the three-day music festival.

Guests can purchase ferry tickets and find places to stay at beachroadweekend.com/where-to-stay-newbedford.

Beach Road Weekend

Friday, August 26th - Sunday, August 28th

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, MA

Tickets are on sale now at www.beachroadweekend.com

Beach Road Weekdays

Lord Huron and Bully, Thursday, August 25

Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Deer Tick, Friday August 26

Bold Point Park in Providence

Tickets for both shows are on sale now at www.BeachRoadWeekdays.com

Artist Date Location

Preservation Hall Jazz Band July 3 Martha's Vineyard PAC

Neighbor July 3 Loft

Dalton and the Sheriffs July 6 Loft

Crooked Coast July 7 Loft

Dalton and the Sheriffs July 12 Loft

Bearly Dead July 14 Loft

Paula Poundstone July 16 Martha's Vineyard PAC

Dalton and the Sheriffs July 19 Loft

Deer Tick July 20 Loft

Brett Dennen July 21 Loft

Sierra Hull/Della Mae July 26 Loft

Graham Nash July 27 Old Whaling Church

David Bromberg August 1 Loft

Ruston Kelly August 2 Loft

Dalton and the Sheriffs August 9 Loft

Tom Rush August 10 Loft

Livingston Taylor August 11 Old Whaling Church

Andy Frasco & The U.N. August 14 Loft

Dalton and the Sheriffs August 15 Loft

Ladysmith Black Mambazo August 16 Martha's Vineyard PAC

Bumpin Uglies August 21 Loft

Indigo Girls August 23 Martha's Vineyard PAC

Low Cut Connie August 24 Loft

Beach Road Weekend After Parties

RIPE August 26 Loft

Sammy Rae & the Friends/Neighbor August 27 Loft

Guster August 28 Loft