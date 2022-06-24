Barrington Stage Receives $100K Shubert Foundation Grant in Support of 2022 Season Programming

Barrington Stage Company has announced it is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from The Shubert Foundation. The Shubert Foundation has announced $37.6 million in unrestricted grants to 609 not-for-profit theaters, dance companies, academic theater training programs, and related service agencies. A leader in funding for the arts, the Foundation has also made two $1 million gifts to create endowed scholarships for theater students at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Spelman College and Morehouse College.



Granted in the category of Theatre, the award will support Barrington Stage Company's 2022 season.



"We are delighted to increase both our funding and the number of our grantees this year," said Diana Phillips, President of The Shubert Foundation. "While it has been exciting to see life return to the performing arts, Covid has dealt a terrible blow and there remains enormous need everywhere."



"The Shubert Foundation not only maintained but increased their incredible support of Barrington Stage since the onset of the pandemic, which makes their ongoing generosity all the more treasured and impactful. It is gratifying that our theatrical artistry and vision continue to be recognized by this most venerable foundation," said Artistic Director Julianne Boyd.



Since the establishment of The Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, over $575 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States.

Barrington Stage Company's 2022 season, running now through October, includes Ain't Misbehavin', Anna in the Tropics, A Little Night Music, All of Me, Andy Warhol in Iran, ABCD, The Supadupa Kid, and Waiting for Godot; as well as concerts featuring Andy Karl & Orfeh, Grace McLean, The Creators of Come From Away Irene Sankoff and The Celebration of Black Voices.

The Shubert Foundation is a leader in providing general operating support to professional resident theatre and dance companies that develop and produce new American work. As always, funds are unrestricted, empowering the organizations supported to utilize the funds as they see fit. To ensure support to the widest range of recipients, The Shubert Foundation maintains an open-door policy. The Shubert Foundation is also the largest funder of theatre education for the NYC Public Schools. Additionally, the Shubert Scholars Program provides scholarships for students in university programs in theatre arts.



The Shubert Foundation was established in 1945 by Lee and J.J. Shubert, in memory of their brother Sam. Today, the Foundation is the nation's largest funder of unrestricted aid for not-for-profit theatre and dance companies. Since the establishment of The Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, more than $575 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States.



ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs.

BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).

BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 39 new works, 20 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres. Following the industry-wide shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, BSC was the first Equity theatre in the US to return to live performance with its critically acclaimed production of Harry Clarke, starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and directed by Ms. Boyd.

The 2021 season, featuring a series of critically acclaimed indoor and outdoor productions, included Chester Bailey by Joseph Dougherty starring father and son Reed and Ephraim Birney, which won four Berkshire Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Play; Eleanor by Mark St. Germain and starring Tony Award winner Harriet Harris, who received a Berkshire Theatre Award for Outstanding Solo Performance; and the world premiere of A Crossing: A New Musical, created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, choreographed by Joshua Bergasse and Alberto Lopez and directed by Bergasse, which won eight Berkshire Theatre Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical. The 2022 season includes revivals of Ain't Misbehavin', A Little Night Music and Waiting for Godot; the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics; and four world premieres: Andy Warhol in Iran, ABCD, All of Me and the musical The Supadupa Kid, based on the novel by Ty Allan Jackson.

For more information visit: BarringtonStageCo.org