Barrington Stage Company Presents a New Dance Musical, A CROSSING

Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will present a developmental presentation of a new dance musical, A CROSSING, on December 13 at Alvin Ailey Dance Studios.

A CROSSING is a new dance musical that follows the lives of a group of migrants crossing the Mexican-American border.



A CROSSING is co-conceived with a book by Mark St. Germain, music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, A CROSSING is co-conceived, directed and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse.



The cast features Glauco Araujo, Christopher Alvarado Agosto, Alexia Belrose, Croix Dileno, Imanol Fuentes, Maxel Garcia, Danielle Gonzalaz-Quevedo, Christopher Isolano, Anjali Kanter, Rebecca Murillo, Omar Nieves, Elizabeth Ritacco, Magdelena Rodriguez and Rebekah Santiago. Music direction is by Charlie Alterman. Stage Manager: Rachel Lynne Harper.



Commissioned by Barrington Stage Company, A CROSSING is made possible through the generosity of Sydelle and Lee Blatt & Pamela Cooper. Developmental presentation made possible through a grant from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.



For further information, please contact bhuldeen@barringtonstageco.org.

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning regional theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, BSC has a three-fold mission: to present top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre-especially young people. Barrington Stage commissioned and produced the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son, which also won the Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright in 2016 and recently concluded a Broadway run, starring Kerry Washington. Barrington Stage first garnered national attention in 2004 when it premiered William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's musical hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which later transferred to Broadway where it won two Tony Awards. In 2009, BSC premiered Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session, which later moved Off Broadway and played for two years. St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth (which premiered at BSC as Dr. Ruth, All the Way) played Off Broadway at The Westside Theatre. BSC's all-time record-breaking musical On the Town was originally produced at BSC in 2013 before transferring to Broadway, where it was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. In 2016, Barrington Stage swept the first annual Berkshire Theatre Awards by winning 20 out of the 25 awards. In 2017, BSC produced the much-lauded revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit. In 2018, BSC produced the critically-acclaimed production of West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' 100th birthdays. BSC has won the Best of the Berkshires Readers' Choice for Best Live Theatre for the past three years. 2019 marked BSC's 25th Season Anniversary.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT

WWW.BARRINGTONSTAGECO.ORG





