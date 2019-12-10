Barrington Stage Company Announces 2019 Associate Artists

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, announces the 2019 Associate Artists - actor Alan H. Green, composer Joe Iconis, costume designer Sara Jean Tosetti and actress Peggy Pharr Wilson.

"I am tremendously excited to welcome these outstanding new Associate Artists," said Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. "Each one has made a significant contribution to the work we do at Barrington Stage. We could not have accomplished all that we have without their expertise and enthusiastic support. I am indebted to each of these artists for making Barrington Stage a more creative home for everyone who works here."

Formed in 2010, the Associate Artists program's honorees include choreographer Joshua Bergasse, director Joe Calarco, costume designer Jen Caprio, music director Darren R. Cohen, actor Mark H. Dold, actress Gretchen Egolf, music director Vadim Feichtner, composer/lyricist William Finn, actor/director Christopher Innvar, production stage manager Renee Lutz, actor Jeff McCarthy, casting director Pat McCorkle, lighting designer Scott Pinkney, scenic designer Brian Prather, director John Rando, actress Debra Jo Rupp, press director Charlie Siedenburg, actress Elizabeth Stanley and playwright Mark St. Germain.

Associate Artists are integral members of the BSC theatre family who have made extraordinary contributions to the theatre. They have helped the theatre accomplish its mission, both by collaborating on top-notch work at BSC and by fostering a close relationship with the community. Associate Artists are part of the artistic team and help by suggesting plays and musicals to be produced, by developing new work on both the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage and the St. Germain Stage and by consulting with the Artistic Director on various projects, both artistic and educational.

Associate Artist Bios

Alan H. Green's Barrington Stage credits include American Underground, The Royal Family of Broadway, Broadway Bounty Hunter and Romance in Hard Times. Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock, Sister Act, Play On!. Off Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter (Greenwich Street Theatre), Happiness (Lincoln Center), The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular (Radio City). First National Tours: The 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, Swing!, Smokey Joe's Cafe. International: Miss Saigon (Stuttgart). Regional: First You Dream (Kennedy Center), Johnny Baseball (Williamstown), The War Department (The O'Neill). TV: "Almost Family," "Murphy Brown," "Unforgettable," "30 Rock," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Guiding Light". Many National Commercials. A graduate of Rice University, he is Deacon at Metro Baptist Church. Alan has been a featured soloist all over the world from the White House to the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

Joe Iconis' BSC credits include the world premieres of Broadway Bounty Hunter, The Black Suits and numerous appearances at Mr. Finn's Cabaret. A musical theatre writer, composer and lyricist, he has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics' Circle Awards, and the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, a Richard Rodgers Award, and is a former Ars Nova artist-in-residence.a?? Joe's musical Be More Chill debuted in March 2019 at Broadway's Lyceum Theater, following a sold-out Off Broadway run at The Pershing Square Signature Center and a world premiere at Two River Theater. He is the author of Love in Hate Nation (Two River Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company and Greenwich House Theater Off Broadway), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova, NAMT), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group, Barrington Stage Company), ReWrite (Urban Stages, Goodspeed Musicals), TheaterWorks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People. Musicals currently in development include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Punk Rock Girl. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook. Albums: Be More Chill (OCR), which has been streamed over 350 million times; Things To Ruin (OCR); Two-Player Game and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records.

Sara Jean Tosetti's BSC credits include West Side Story, Much Ado About Nothing, Gertrude and Claudius, American Son, His Girl Friday, Company. Sara is a New York City-based costume designer, originally from Paris, France. Recent designs include Salome (LA Opera); Xerxes, Cato in Utica (Glimmerglass Festival); the world premiere of Laura Kaminsky's As One (Brooklyn Academy Of Music); Cosi Fan Tutte (Juilliard); Carmen, Orpheus in the Underworld, Rinaldo, Cendrillon (Central City Opera); A Flea in Her Ear (Delaware Rep & Westport Country Playhouse); Manuscript, The Exonerated (Daryl Roth Theatre); The Maids, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (Red Bull Theater); Into the Woods (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). Associate Design credits include the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Bastille, Ceasar's Palace in Las Vegas and multiple Broadway shows. She was awarded the Princess Grace Award in Design as well as the Bel Geddes Design Enhancement Award. She earned a BFA and MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, with Outstanding Achievement in Design. (www.sarajeantosetti.com)

Peggy Pharr Wilson's BSC credits include America v 2.1, Gaslight, His Girl Friday, The Crucible, To Kill a Mockingbird, Guys & Dolls, Carousel, Laramie Project: Epilogue and 10x10 New Play Festival (2012-19). BAT: Doubt (Best Actress nominee BroadwayWorld). Shakespeare & Co: Leap Year. New York: Six Women With Brain Death (co-author, and performed it also in Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City). Regional: 10 seasons with Creede Repertory Theatre in Colorado performing over 50 roles, including Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd (Best Actress Ovation Award Denver Post), Shirley Valentine, Josie in A Moon for the Misbegotten and Mac in 3 Viewings. Many other regional including: Dallas Theatre Center, Theatre 3, Kansas City Rep, Unicorn, KC Lyric Opera, Berkshire Playwrights Lab, White River in Vermont and Rose Theatre in Chicago. Best role ever: Mrs. Tristan Wilson.





