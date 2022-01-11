Barbara Cole Debuts In New England With Solo Exhibition, BETWEEN FORMS At Pellas Gallery

Fine art photographer Barbara Cole, known for her signature underwater photographs exploring the nature of transformation, makes her debut in New England with her first solo exhibition at Pellas Gallery.

In her solo exhibition, Between Forms, Cole gathers photographs from throughout her career to reveal her long fascination with water as a medium that naturally reshapes form. These photographs explore transformation across time, movement, and image. From women rising through enigmatic waters to anthropomorphized flowers in repose to dreamlike mixtures of digital and analog processes, Between Forms navigates the ethereal forces that constitute Cole's ever-evolving body of work.

Between Forms is the first exhibition of photography in Pellas Gallery's programming.

The exhibition runs January 13, 2022 - February 21, 2022.

Opening reception: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM EST.

Pellas Gallery adheres to all state and city safety guidelines and protocols due to Covid-19.