BWW Review: ROW at Williamstown Theatre Festival On Audible Theater

The Berkshires deep theatrical history includes serving as the birthplace for new works across the many stages and companies that call the region home. The development and incubation of new work is a significant endeavor at Williamstown Theatre Festival with about half a dozen programs dedicated to its New Play and Musical Initiative. In 2019 - 2020 alone, seven productions that were developed by and premiered at WTF were scheduled for New York debuts.

In response to the unprecedented challenges the last year brought, WTF embarked upon an innovative artistic endeavor that ensured the voices of their artists could be heard loudly and clearly around the globe. Four of the seven offerings in the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Season on Audible Theatre are World Premiers including the final selection, a new musical, ROW.

Tori aims to be the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. As a child, she raised her younger brother Lamar, defending him against discrimination and neighborhood bullies. Now, with nothing but her body and a hand-built boat, she squares off with her own tormentor: the ocean. Inspired by "A Pearl in the Storm: How I Found My Heart in the Middle of the Ocean" by Tori Murden McClure, this uplifting world premiere musical, directed by Tyne Rafaeli with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, interrogates and reveals the resilience, fear, and ambition inside one individual undeterred by the odds.

With ROW, WTF not only supports a new work, but also one with a strong, intelligent, and driven woman as the focal point. Victoria Murden McClure, holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Smith; a Master of divinity from Harvard; a JD; and an MFA in writing. While ROW spotlights her having rowed solo across the Atlantic twice, McClure also holds the distinction of being the first woman and first American to reach the summit of the Lewis Nunatak in the Antarctic and the first woman and first American to ski to the geographic South Pole. In 2010 she became President of Spaulding University.

Most of the two-hour musical production depicts the action and events surrounding the transatlantic crossing as well as some of the key moments leading up to it. In addition to John McGinty as her brother, Lamar, and Jon Ellison Conlee who plays love interest, Mac McClure, Grace McLean as Tori is supported by a cast that features Kerstin Anderson, Nehal Joshi, Tamika Lawrence, Kathryn O'Rourke, Lance Roberts, Sean Stack, and Sally Wilfert most of whom play one or two of the major influencers in her life and trajectory including: Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Cher, and Muhamad Ali. Many of ROW's musical numbers are short in duration and some incorporate spoken words along with singing. Upon first exposure none seem particularly noteworthy, but Grace McLean's vocal skills do. That said, this is very much a work in progress and changes will undoubtedly ensue.

In late breaking news, the day before ROW was released on Audible, Williamstown Theatre Festival announced that their 2021 Season will consist of live performances. ROW will play July 13 - August 8. Performances will take place at the Clark Art Institute where the serene reflecting pool will serve as the stage. There is a significant level of action in the piece as Tori battles the elements and rows across the Atlantic alone. The opportunity to see this action play out in a fully staged production is an exciting and welcomed development.

Having had the pleasure of experiencing new works evolve from page to stage at WTF (e.g., 2019's LEMPIKA to name only one), I highly recommend that anyone with an interest in theatre take full advantage of this unusual opportunity. Listen to the Audible version now available to listeners everywhere and then see it live this summer.

Special access to all seven titles in the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Season on Audible Theatre will be made available to eligible donors. Visit: www.wtfestival.org/support for more information. Get additional details and information about the newly announced 2021 season, at: https://wtfestival.org