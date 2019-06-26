BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Opens July 5 At Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre celebrates the legendary life and career of Buddy Holly this summer with its premiere production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, opening July 5.

Buddy - the Buddy Holly Story tells the true story of Buddy's meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when "That'll Be the Day" hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on "the day the music died."

The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits including "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Everyday," "Oh Boy," "Not Fade Away," "Rave On," and "Raining In My Heart," plus Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and the Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace."

The incredible legacy of the young man with glasses, whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock & roll, continues to live on in Buddy.

Kyle Jurassic makes his Beef & Boards debut in the title role, as does Kelly Powers-Figueroa in the role of Maria Elana. Chuck Caruso, who made his Beef & Boards debut last season as the Governor in Man of La Mancha, returns as the Big Bopper. Edward LaCardo, who made his debut at Beef & Boards last season as Elvis in Million Dollar Quartet, returns in the role of Ritchie Valens.

Beef & Boards' production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is direced by Jeff Stockberger and choeographed by Doug King, with musical direction by Kristy Templet.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is on stage for 45 performances through Aug. 18. Tickets range from $45 to $70, and include Chef Odell Ward's dinner buffet, fruit & salad bar, unlimited coffee, tea, and lemonade.

For reservations, call the box office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.

For complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You