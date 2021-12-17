BTG Announces 2022 Winter and Spring Season

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the 2022 winter and spring season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. There is something for everyone in this line up of national performing acts, local and regional bands and the return of our ever popular youth production featuring middle and high school students from Berkshire County.

Programmer Tor Krautter says: "It's very exciting to be back programming concerts in the Colonial again. We have a great winter/spring season of live music in store with a wonderful lineup of local, regional and national artists."

National performing acts at The Colonial Theatre include: four seasoned comedians in The Irish Comedy Tour (3/18) and legendary country-pop crossover band Lonestar (4/1).

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd (2/5); The Guthrie Brothers - Scarborough (2/12); Moondance - The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert (3/12); USAF Heritage Band (3/15) and Rev Tor's 10th Annual Dead of Winter Jam featuring Dead Man's Waltz and Friends (3/26).

For their third annual spring production, BTG is thrilled to present Footloose, based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford, music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, stage adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie and additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman. This production will feature 26 Berkshire middle and high school students, with direction by Kathy Jo Grover, music direction by Erin M. White and choreography by Kathy Jo Grover and Avital Asuleen. Footloose will run at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, February 25 at 7pm, Saturday, February 26 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, February 27 at 2pm.

Director and choreographer Kathy Jo Grover says: "It's been a while since our older kids have been able to be on stage together and I wanted them to have something they could really sink their teeth into while still having fun. I love Footloose because, while the music is undeniably joyful and nostalgic, the story has real world issues to deal with. At the beginning of the pandemic many people had to leave the cities and go back to places where they often encountered a world that had very different sensibilities than the place they left. Many people experienced loss and grief. At its heart, Footloose is a story about the ways we deal with change and loss. In this case, it is indeed the young people who motivate forward movement in the wake of that loss and ultimately prove there can be hope, joy and...well, dancing."

BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444. The ticket office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. For the month of January 2022 ticket office services are remote with hours Tuesday through Saturday 12pm-5pm. All concerts, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.