ROMEO & JULIET Comes to Actors' Shakespeare Project in May

Actors’ Shakespeare Project has announced the final title in its 2023-24 Season, Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Directed by Marianna Bassham and presented in the Roberts Studio Theatre at the Boston Center for the Arts, Romeo & Juliet marks ASP’s first production of the Bard’s most well-known tragedy in over a decade.

Shakespeare’s most famous duo return in a flurry of forbidden love, exhilarating fight scenes, and (spoiler alert) tragic fate. Brought to life by ASP Resident Artist Marianna Bassham’s expert direction, this dynamic and vivid take on Romeo & Juliet will thrill even those who fell asleep reading it in Sophomore English class.

ASP has been working with Boston-area youth and teachers during this production to explore the themes of youth violence and alienation in the play, and how they can still ring true in 2024.

“The joy of Romeo and Juliet is knowing that every single audience member who enters the theatre will have some level of familiarity with the characters and the story,” said ASP Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards. “We’re really looking forward to bringing this production to life in a way that honors this play’s long and rich history, while refreshing some of the well-trodden passages and assumptions many productions can fall into.”

Romeo & Juliet stars Evan Taylor and Chloe McFarlane as the titular star-crossed lovers, as well as Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards making his ASP acting debut as Lord Capulet.

ASP Resident Artist Company members Esme Allen, Jesse Hinson, and Paula Plum are also featured, with Fernando Barbosa, Michael Broadhurst, Peter DiMaggio, Sandra Seoane-Serí, Jules Talbot, and Nicolas Zuluaga rounding out the cast.

The design team will feature Saskia Martínez (scenic/props), Lisa Coleman (costumes), Deb Sullivan (lighting), Abe Joyner-Meyers (sound), and Olivia Dumaine (intimacy). Lisette van den Boogaard is Production Stage Manager, and Jolie Frazer-Madge is Assistant Stage Manager.

Romeo & Juliet will run for four weeks, from May 10 - June 2, 2024 at the Roberts Studio Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion (527 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02116).

Tickets are $59.50, with limited seating starting at $20. Student tickets are $25, available for any patron ages 25 and under. For more information, visit www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org.

