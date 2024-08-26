ArtsEmerson to Present FIGHT NIGHT in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsEmerson will present Fight Night at the Emerson Paramount Center from September 20 – 21, 2024. A funny and incisive examination of democracy, political passion, and free will, Ontroerend Goed's Fight Night is full of twists and turns that will have audiences rethinking how – and why – they vote. In this interactive work of psychological theater, five performers (“candidates”) will engage in a variety of tactics and topics to win the evening's popular vote, collected through electronic voting devices held by each audience member. The performance takes shape as real-time election results come in – shifting who is on stage and revealing the unspoken thoughts and opinions of the people around you.

Fight Night takes the audience on a journey to choose the best candidate. As each round progresses, the audience learns more information about each candidate that will inform their vote. Random checks, voting signposts, coalitions, campaigns, debates, consultants, exit polls, spin doctors, opinion gauges, list pushers, and referendums will inform the vote. The host will do anything to derail the candidates' best intentions. In the brand-new Fight Night, the world will remain outside: there are no actual political statements made inside this one-of-a-kind show, only a sharp analysis of how democracy works.

“We are so excited to open our 2024/25 season with this brilliant piece of theater by Ontroerend Goed,” says ArtsEmerson Interim Executive Director Ronee Penoi. “Arriving just in time for the election in November, Fight Night is a performance that avoids divisiveness or specific ideologies and forces us to look at the nature of democracy itself. We can't wait for our audiences to experience the outcome of our two performances.”

“What an incredible moment to be performing Fight Night in America,” says Alexander Devriendt, artistic director of Ontroerend Goed and director of Fight Night. “When we first created this show ten years ago, we were heavily influenced by American politics, watching debates between Obama and Romney. Later, when we revisited the performance, it was during the debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. It has been a joy to watch the show evolve over the years, continuously shaped by diverse audiences and resonating with people from various cultures, from international tours to remakes in Turkey and Kazakhstan. As we stand on the cusp of another significant election, it's challenging to predict how the American audience will respond, but it is truly an honor to be performing here at this moment.”

Tickets for Fight Night may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.

Photo Credit: Michiel Devijver

