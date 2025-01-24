ArtsEmerson Announces Winter/spring 2025 Film Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, recently announced its film programming slate for Winter/Spring 2025.

ArtsEmerson adds to its programming schedule the latest offerings for the Shared Stories film series, a film series in collaboration with the Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF), CineFest Latino Boston, and the Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm) seeking to build community, shared conversation, and experiences through cinema. This series aspires to create a shared space to find commonality across experiences and encourage the exchange of stories and ideas. The series relaunches on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 6:30PM ET with a screening of Lana Wilson's Look Into My Eyes at the Bright Family Screening Room. In this film, a group of New York City psychics conduct deeply intimate readings for their clients, revealing a kaleidoscope of loneliness, connection, and healing. Additional Shared Stories events will take place through May 2025.

Projecting Connections: Chinese-American Experiences also returns in February using film as a lens to reflect on the vast lived experiences of the Chinese in the Greater Boston Area, this special series features monthly films and post-show curated discussions designed to build and foster meaningful community conversation and is co-presented by BAAFF. The series kicks off with a Chinese American playwright's quest for fame that turns into a musical reckoning with family ghosts, Gold Rush scandals, and America's anti-Asian hate in the world premiere of The Truer History of the Chan Family, screening at the Bright Family Screening Room on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 4:00PM ET. The Truer History of the Chan Family will be preceded by Jennifer Lin's Ten Times Better. Additional Shared Stories events will take place through May 2025.

Special Presentation - Day of Remembrance Event. ArtsEmerson is excited to present Nobuko: Miyamoto: A Song in Movement, in partnership with New England Japanese American Citizens League and co-presented by BAAFF and the Asian Community Fund. Showcasing rare archival footage, Nobuko Miyamoto: A Song in Movement is a story of a changing community told through the singular life of one its most beloved storytellers. This special presentation features a live musical introduction by Nobuko Miyamoto.

“Excited to be presenting this series of films that I feel will personally resonate with audiences in Boston,” says ArtsEmerson Creative Producer and BAAFF Founding Director Susan Chinsen. “All ten of these films speak to how we might navigate our past, present, and future. There's a lot of inspiration to be found here.”

ArtsEmerson film event tickets may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Some films are available for individual ticket purchasing now via our Film Events page for both free screenings and $12 tickets; other titles will have individual tickets available soon, full film packages are available now for $54 through early February. Most films feature a post-screening Q&A with filmmakers and community leaders.

