Apollinaire at Home Announces Two Special Events - Yussef El Guindi and QUEER SOUP

This Friday playwright Yussef El Guindi and the original cast from the Seattle ATC Theatre will join Apollinaire at Home, a free virtual play & film script reading gathering, for a reading of his play People of the Book. For this special event we will be transported to Seattle to revisit the original production of this "delicate psychological thriller." - The Seattle Times

Queer Soup Theater's Mal Malme and members of the original cast of The Invasion of Pleasure Valley join us next Thursday May 21st to revisit this early campy hit! Queer Soup has been working to "cultivate new works that introduce, unite, and incite audiences by using performance to smuggle ideas across society's borders" in Boston for close to 20 years, and Apollinaire is excited to welcome them to our At Home. This reading will follow our classic format with all who log on invited to join in and be a part of the cast.

In response to the need for employment for our artists, and the need for enjoyment for just about everyone, Apollinaire is hosting a Free play & film script reading series open to all. Readings are hosted by Apollinaire favorites, and the cast includes all those who'd like to join in. It's not a performance, rather a fun social read of some favorite plays and scripts and a chance to read some potential future favorites.

Readings are held in an online video conference space on:

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30, and a Sunday matinee at 3:00.

The schedule is posted for each week at the beginning of the week at: www.apollinairetheatre.com.

Details on how to join up are at: www.apollinairetheatre.com





