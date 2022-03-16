Apollinaire Theatre Company & Teatro Chelsea Present DON'T EAT THE MANGOES Next Month
Performances of Don’t Eat the Mangos are April 15-May 15, 2022.
Just outside of San Juan, three sisters wrestle with what it means to stay true to self, familia, homeland and...how to best seek their revenge.
This brilliantly funny drama follows three sisters dealing with the challenges of caring for ailing parents, the legacy of family trauma, identity, and claiming one's place in the world. While the play at first glance is a family drama, it is also a powerful allegory - a metaphor for the abusive paternalistic colonial relationship that the U.S. has with the island of Puerto Rico.
Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.
Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $15 students
Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com
Information and directions at www.apollinairetheatre.com