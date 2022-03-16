Apollinaire Theatre Company & Teatro Chelsea Present DON'T EAT THE MANGOES Next Month



Just outside of San Juan, three sisters wrestle with what it means to stay true to self, familia, homeland and...how to best seek their revenge.

This brilliantly funny drama follows three sisters dealing with the challenges of caring for ailing parents, the legacy of family trauma, identity, and claiming one's place in the world. While the play at first glance is a family drama, it is also a powerful allegory - a metaphor for the abusive paternalistic colonial relationship that the U.S. has with the island of Puerto Rico.

Don't Eat the Mangos is a co-production between Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea, and is directed by Mariela López-Ponce. Mariela was most recently seen in the touring co-production of Quixote Nuevo which performed at Hartford Stage, the Huntington Theatre, and the Alley Theatre. She has worked extensively with Apollinaire Theatre and Teatro Chelsea, including performing in Hamlet, A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes, Everyman, and Blood Wedding. (bio below)