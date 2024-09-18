Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



America's Hometown Laureates will present Emily Dickinson and the Wilde Irish Women: The Story of Margaret Maher and the Celtification of Emily Dickinson at the Spire Center for Performing Arts October 27. The lauded musical concert reveals the unlikely story of a humble Irish maid's influence on her reclusive mistress, Emily Dickinson.

Composed by the Massachusetts ensemble, the Wilde Irish Women, the show is made up of musicians, actors, and singers dedicated to showcase the stories and lives of Irish geniuses of literature and legend through original music. Tickets go on sale September 21 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

Founded by Rosemary Caine of Ardee County Louth, Ireland, in the early 2000s, the Wilde Irish Women focuses on Irish culture and the forgotten women of Irish history.

Emily Dickinson and the Wilde Irish Women: The Story of Margaret Maher and the Celtification of Emily Dickinson explores the story of Margaret Maher who defied Dickinson's deathbed decree to burn her poems. Her brave, independent thinking and courageous action came from being born in Ireland, a country where poems are respected, not burned.

The show is funded in part by America's Hometown Laureates, Inc and the Town of Plymouth Promotions Grant.

America's Hometown Laureates presents: Emily Dickinson and the Wilde Irish Women at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, October 27 at 4:00 pm. Tickets go on sale September 21 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

Comments