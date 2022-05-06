Allison De Groot And Tatiana Hargreaves Celebrate New Album 'Hurricane Clarice' At Club Passim May 25th

Old-time and bluegrass performers Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves will celebrate the release of their new album, "Hurricane Clarice" at Club Passim on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The show will feature songs from across their 9 track album released in March 2022. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org/.

Allison de Groot's unique sound combines her love for old-time music, impressive technical skills, and a creative approach to the banjo that is full of personality. Although firmly rooted in old-time music traditions, de Groot has continuously shown her ability to collaborate and create outside the genre, pushing the boundaries of the clawhammer banjo. She has toured throughout North America and Europe with various groups dedicated to honoring old-time music, the community that music creates and exploring the clawhammer banjo style. From growing up in the music scene in her hometown of Winnipeg, Canada, to acquiring a performance degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Groot is for sure to put on a riveting performance.

Tatiana Hargreaves is dedicated to respecting and preserving old-time and bluegrass traditions while simultaneously seeking her own musical voice and exploring new ways of approaching these styles. She has toured with musicians from Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch, to Laurie Lewis, Bruce Molsky, and Darol Anger and is currently pursuing a degree in ethnomusicology at Hampshire College and researching "the fiddle camp phenomenon". Hargreaves' impressive talents landed her the title of the second woman to place first at the Clifftop Appalachian Fiddle Contest in 2009.

Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves have been working to build on their already impressive techniques and to find new ways to play live together following the release of their album "Hurricane Clarice". Their talents will be showcased live at Club Passim on May 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $20 ($18 for members) and can be purchased at passim.org.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show and are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.