Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12

Aida Rodriguez has quickly become known for her progressive and nuanced style of comedy.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12

Multi-talent actress, comedian, and writer Aida Rodriguez will be bringing her unique brand of insightful and observational comedy to the City Winery Boston Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Tickets and information are at citywineryboston.com.

Aida Rodriguez has quickly become known for her progressive and nuanced style of comedy. In her first stand-up special "Fighting Words" released by HBO Max, she displays a comedic performance that is simultaneously about the hot button issues of the world today as much as it is about her own identity and personal story. Her comedy is reflective of the world today, and her experience as a Dominican American woman.

Since first arriving on the scene, Aida has been involved in countless projects, featured on Netflix's "They Ready", director Taylor Hackford's feature film "The Comedian", and headlined the HBO LatinX stand up special "Entrenos".

She also hosts her own podcast "Truth Serum", which covers and offers opinions on the hot topics of today's political and social climate and is also a regular on "The Young Turks" online talk show.

Aida Rodriguez performs at City Winery Boston Wednesday April 12. Doors will open at 5:30PM, Show at 7:30PM. For tickets and information, visit citywineryboston.com. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.




The New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive Director Photo
The New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive Director
The New England Foundation for the Arts announced that Harold Steward (they/he) will join the organization as the next executive director.
CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE is Coming to North Shore Music Theatre in May Photo
CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE is Coming to North Shore Music Theatre in May
Come celebrate the one and only CHITA RIVERA in CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE, a unique concert event coming to North Shore Music Theatre on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm with special guest George Dvorsky.
New Chamber Ballet Celebrates Centennial of Composer Ursula Mamlok in May Photo
New Chamber Ballet Celebrates Centennial of Composer Ursula Mamlok in May
On May 25, the Goethe-Institut Boston will welcome Miro Magloire’s New Chamber Ballet in the Boston premiere of Stray Bird, Dances to Music by Ursula Mamlok, celebrating the composer’s centennial.
Shakespeare & Company To Host Two-Day Acting Workshop In April Photo
Shakespeare & Company To Host Two-Day Acting Workshop In April
Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a two-day acting workshop titled Tuning Your Instrument at its Lenox, Mass. campus in the Berkshires on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21.

More Hot Stories For You


Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12
March 30, 2023

Multi-talent actress, comedian, and writer Aida Rodriguez will be bringing her unique brand of insightful and observational comedy to the City Winery Boston Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
The New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive DirectorThe New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive Director
March 30, 2023

The New England Foundation for the Arts announced that Harold Steward (they/he) will join the organization as the next executive director.
CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE is Coming to North Shore Music Theatre in MayCHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE is Coming to North Shore Music Theatre in May
March 30, 2023

Come celebrate the one and only CHITA RIVERA in CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE, a unique concert event coming to North Shore Music Theatre on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm with special guest George Dvorsky.
New Chamber Ballet Celebrates Centennial of Composer Ursula Mamlok in MayNew Chamber Ballet Celebrates Centennial of Composer Ursula Mamlok in May
March 30, 2023

On May 25, the Goethe-Institut Boston will welcome Miro Magloire’s New Chamber Ballet in the Boston premiere of Stray Bird, Dances to Music by Ursula Mamlok, celebrating the composer’s centennial.
Shakespeare & Company To Host Two-Day Acting Workshop In AprilShakespeare & Company To Host Two-Day Acting Workshop In April
March 29, 2023

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a two-day acting workshop titled Tuning Your Instrument at its Lenox, Mass. campus in the Berkshires on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21.
share