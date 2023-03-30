Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12

Multi-talent actress, comedian, and writer Aida Rodriguez will be bringing her unique brand of insightful and observational comedy to the City Winery Boston Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Tickets and information are at citywineryboston.com.

Aida Rodriguez has quickly become known for her progressive and nuanced style of comedy. In her first stand-up special "Fighting Words" released by HBO Max, she displays a comedic performance that is simultaneously about the hot button issues of the world today as much as it is about her own identity and personal story. Her comedy is reflective of the world today, and her experience as a Dominican American woman.

Since first arriving on the scene, Aida has been involved in countless projects, featured on Netflix's "They Ready", director Taylor Hackford's feature film "The Comedian", and headlined the HBO LatinX stand up special "Entrenos".

She also hosts her own podcast "Truth Serum", which covers and offers opinions on the hot topics of today's political and social climate and is also a regular on "The Young Turks" online talk show.

Aida Rodriguez performs at City Winery Boston Wednesday April 12. Doors will open at 5:30PM, Show at 7:30PM. For tickets and information, visit citywineryboston.com. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.