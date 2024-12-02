Aerosmith Tribute & More Set for The Spire Center Spring Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts revealed three new shows. Aerosmith tribute band Draw the Line will perform on March 15 and comedian Karen Morgan will entertain audiences with an evening of comedy on April 4. The most highly acclaimed female illusionist in America, Lyn Dillies, will perform on April 5 and on April 6 with her Matinee ‘Junior Show'.

Draw the Line - the “Officially Endorsed Aerosmith Tribute Show” originated near Boston, Massachusetts, the same as Aerosmith. Established in 1991, Draw the Line has been touring for over 30 years, spanning the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. DTL has played over 3,000 shows to sold out audiences of up to 20,000 people. From MGM Grand Arena Las Vegas to festivals throughout the USA, plus many legendary theaters, casinos, and cruise ships, Draw the Line is the standard for tribute shows.

Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television's "Search for the Funniest Mom in America." Karen has two comedy specials on Dry Bar Comedy: "Rub Some Dirt On It" (2023) and "Go Dawgs!" (2020). Her latest audio album, "Cocktails in Pajamas," is now available on streaming platforms. Her TV appearances include comedy shows like "Gotham Comedy Live" and national TV ads for companies like Wal-Mart and Zyrtec.

A Parent's Choice Award Winner, Master Illusionist Lyn Dillies brings the world of magic to our town. Lyn has been deemed America's Premier Female Illusionist by the Society of American Magicians, and is a pioneer in her field. With her stunning array of astounding illusions, Lyn's talent ignites each show with energy and excitement. Lyn Dillies delivers a dazzling display of spectacular magic for audiences of all ages.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Cara Brindisi Concert and Podcast with Brian Calhoon on December 5, Harvest and Rust on December 7, Jenna Nicholls on December 12, Storm Large on December 13, Delta Generators on December 14, Lúnasa on December 15, Grace Morrison on December 19, Cherish the Ladies Celtic Christmas on December 20, Divas with a Twist on December 21, and Neil McGarry on December 22.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, December 7, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

Comments