A.R.T. to Celebrate OBERON Artistry and Community in December

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University announced today its December OBERON programming, the final shows at A.R.T.'s club theater located at 2 Arrow Street in Harvard Square, Cambridge before A.R.T. releases its lease at the conclusion of 2021.

Audiences are invited to return for annual favorites The Sweetback Sisters' Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular on Friday, December 17 at 8:30PM; The Buttcracker on Tuesday, December 21 at 8:30PM; and Last Call: An OBERON Goodnight on Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29 at 8:30PM. Tickets for all are on sale now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org.

In addition, the public is invited to The House Is Open, a free open house at OBERON on Wednesday, December 29 from 4PM until 7PM to celebrate the space amid a curated collection of OBERON photos and memorabilia. RSVP at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/LastCall.

Learn more about the events below.

Masks and proof of vaccination or negative test results are required for audiences and visitors of all ages to all events. The OBERON bar will be closed for these events. Visit A.R.T.'s website for a full list of current ticketing and attendance protocols and procedures: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Covid19Protocols.

OBERON and the club-inspired programming it fostered have been central to A.R.T.'s mission to expand the boundaries of theater, always welcoming the audience as an enthusiastic partner. As an incubator of new work, home to A.R.T. productions, and a venue for local artistic producers, OBERON has supported artists and cultivated audiences for a wide range of theatrical offerings over the past dozen years. A.R.T. announced in September that it would not renew the lease of the space at 2 Arrow Street in 2022 due to near- and long-term planning for its future home in Allston and uncertainties caused by the ongoing pandemic.

"I'm so proud of the incredible work that has happened at OBERON over the last twelve years, and the depth of the relationships we've formed with so many local artists and producers," said A.R.T. Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford. "The club theater and the socially driven programming it has fostered have been central to A.R.T.'s mission to expand the boundaries of theater and foundational to the organization. In the coming years, we look forward to finding new ways to bring the OBERON spirit into spaces in our community and on to our new home in Allston."

DECEMBER AT OBERON

THE SWEETBACK SISTERS' COUNTRY CHRISTMAS SINGALONG SPECTACULAR

FRIDAY, DEC 17 at 8:30PM

Christmastime is here again and so are The Sweetback Sisters with their thirteenth annual Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! This wildly popular show delivers a veritable explosion of yuletide splendor, with the Queens of Christmastime bringing their signature mix of modern nostalgia to a wide array of holiday classics. You can bet there will be trivia, prizes, and all the warm and fuzzy feelings you could dream of. After 2020 stole our holiday gatherings in proper Scrooge fashion, Zara and Emily are delighted to be back onstage in 2021, so here's to celebrating traditions and bringing communities together safely with song and joyful spirit!

About The Sweetback Sisters

The rollicking country swing of The Sweetback Sisters is as infectious as it is heartbreaking. Their charismatic charm harkens back to the golden era of both the silver screen cowgirl and the ersatz cowboy stars of local UHF TV kiddie shows. That whimsical exterior is wrapped around a core of deeply felt love for traditional country music styles and a palpable joy in playing and singing together. Emily Miller and Zara Bode may not be blood relations, but their precise, family-style harmonies recall the best of country music from the Everlys to The Judds, as well as the spirited rockabilly energy of Wanda Jackson, one of the band's role models.

Tickets from $25 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/SweetbackSisters2021.

THE BUTTCRACKER

TUESDAY, DEC 21 at 8:30PM

It's the holey-est time of year, when we gather together, our cheeks our rosy and bright, to celebrate all things booty, bum, tuchis, and badonkadonk! Join Madge of Honor and Johnny Blazes for one last Assmas celebration at 2 Arrow Street. This hole-iday tradition is in its twelfth year and promises burlesque, drag, circus, storytelling, music, games, and shenanigans. Come let your sphincter relax for the night as we take you on our annual anal journey!

Tickets $20 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Buttcracker2021.

LAST CALL: AN OBERON GOODNIGHT

TUESDAY, DEC 28 AT 8:30PM

WEDNESDAY, DEC 29 AT 8:30PM

Over the past twelve years, OBERON has served as an incubator of new work, a venue for local artistic producers, and a home to A.R.T. productions. It's also been home to some of the wildest, weirdest, and glitter-filled nights ever imagined. Join us for twelve acts that celebrate the inventive artistry and incredible community that has flourished in the space at 2 Arrow Street-and all that's to come. Featuring performances by Just JP, Brandie Blaze, Femme Brulée, Niki Luparelli, Casey Long, and more to be announced! Glitter drop guaranteed.

Tickets $25 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/LastCall.

THE HOUSE IS OPEN: OBERON OPEN HOUSE

WEDNESDAY, DEC 29, 4PM - 7PM

Celebrate the space and connect with artists and audiences amid a curated collection of OBERON photos and memorabilia.

Free, registration recommended at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/HouseIsOpen.