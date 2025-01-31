A.R.T. Reveals Programming Associated with THE ODYSSEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Repertory Theater at Harvard University revealed programming associated with its upcoming production of The Odyssey, including film screenings and interactive puppetry workshops in February, a panel discussion in March, and an art installation and interactive lobby experience throughout the run of Sunday, February 9 through Sunday, March 16, 2025.





ESSENTIAL QUESTION



If you’ve gone through something traumatic, can you ever go back to who you were? Can you ever go back home?

A.R.T. leads with inquiry and believes in asking questions in a spirit of brave curiosity in a never-ending journey of learning and growth. For each production, the creative team, company, and Engagement team develop an Essential Question to guide work in the rehearsal room, onstage, and for engaging with audiences.

IN THE LOEB DRAMA CENTER WEST LOBBY

Community-Created Weaving Project

Audiences are invited to weave their own hero’s journey into a collaboratively created tapestry on the loom located in the West Lobby.

On Display: Cattle of the Sun by Heather Morris

Cattle of the Sun tells the story of Odysseus’ journey and the wrath of Zeus after the sacrifice of the sun god’s sacred cattle. Painted in the style of ancient Greek vases for the 2023 New England Cow Parade, a trompe l’oeil technique is used as the terracotta breaks away to reveal a tumultuous seascape inspired by the Romantic Era.

Heather Morris is a classically trained painter and the Assistant Charge Scenic Artist at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. Trained in portraiture by Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts professor Ted Xanas, her art explores character and story with a lens on modern mythology, capturing subjects through likeness, texture, and environment. A.R.T. credits include numerous productions, Tony Award-winning musicals, and the Broadway revival of 1776. Her work has also been featured in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” promotional video “Long Story Short”, on Comedy Central’s “@Midnight”, and at The Critics’ Choice Television Awards. She pursued degrees in psychology and art at Ursinus College and received her Master’s degree in Art Therapy from Lesley University. See more of Heather’s work at thirtyartsix.com/.



EVENTS AND CONVERSATIONS

Exploring The Odyssey with The Brattle Theatre

February 17 at 6PM & February 19 at 8PM | Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St, Cambridge



Co-presented by A.R.T. and The Brattle Theatre, audiences are invited to film screenings that explore Homer’s epic—and epically influential—tale. Each screening will be accompanied by a special introduction from A.R.T. staff.



The Boy and The Heron (2023) | Monday, February 17 at 6PM

Tickets at brattlefilm.org/the-boy-and-the-heron



The Return (2024) | Wednesday, February 19 at 8PM

Tickets at brattlefilm.org/the-return





Free Odyssey Puppetry Workshops

February 20 – March 8 | Locations Vary



Join A.R.T.’s Engagement Team for an interactive introductory workshop inspired by the design elements of A.R.T.’s production of The Odyssey. Explore puppetry design, shadow work, and how each can advance theatrical storytelling. Recommended for ages 13+.



Workshops will be held:

Thursday, February 20, 2025, 6PM-8PM: Malden Public Library | 36 Salem St, Malden, MA

Saturday, February 22, 2025, 2PM-4PM: Cambridge Public Library | 449 Broadway, Cambridge, MA

Thursday, March 6, 2025, 6PM-8PM: East Boston Public Library | 365 Bremen St, Boston, MA

Saturday, March 8, 2025, 12PM-2PM: Harvard Ed Portal | 224 Western Ave, Boston, MA



Member Night

Thursday, February 27 at 5:30PM | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge



Supporters of $500+ are invited to an exclusive pre-show reception featuring Puppetry Director and Designer Kate Brehm preceding the 7PM performance of The Odyssey.





The Odyssey’s Night at the Museum

Thursday, February 27 at 5PM | Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St, Cambridge



It’s Ancient Greece as you’ve never experienced it before! Join American Repertory Theater and Harvard Art Museums for a Grecian-themed scavenger hunt as you embark on your own epic journey through the museum. Follow cryptic clues and untangle museum mysteries for a chance to win a prize at this special addition to Harvard Art Museums at Night monthly event. And the fun doesn’t have to stop there—make it a double feature and head over to the 7PM performance of The Odyssey that night!



Harvard Art Museums Night at the Museum features food and drink from local vendors, music, and an opportunity to explore the galleries after hours. Walk-ins welcome and RSVPs encouraged at amrep.org/HarvardArtMuseums.





Myth and Modernity: A Conversation about The Odyssey

Monday, March 3 at 7PM | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge



Join A.R.T. and Harvard Book Store for a conversation with playwright Kate Hamill, preeminent classics scholars David Elmer, Emily Greenwood, and Naomi Weiss, and Museum of Fine Arts curator Phoebe Segal about the A.R.T.’s world-premiere production of Hamill’s play and the themes and lasting impact of Homer’s Odyssey.



David Elmer is the Eliot Professor of Greek Literature at Harvard University. Emily Greenwood is the James M. Rothenberg Professor of the Classics and of Comparative Literature at Harvard University. Naomi Weiss is Professor of the Classics at Harvard University. Phoebe Segal is the Mary Bryce Comstock Senior Curator of Greek and Roman Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Acclaimed for her female-centric adaptations of classic works of literature, Kate Hamill has been one of the most produced playwrights in this country since 2017.



RSVP at americanrepertorytheater.org/OdysseyConversation.





Access Performances

ASL Interpreted*

Wednesday, March 5, at 7PM and Saturday, March 8 at 1:30PM.

Audio Described*

Wednesday, March 12 at 7PM and Sunday, March 16 at 1:30PM.

Open Captioned*

Wednesday, March 12 at 7PM and Sunday, March 16 at 1:30PM.

Sensory Inclusive*

Sunday, March 9 at 1:30PM.

Comments