A.R.T. Reveals Associated Programming for ROMEO AND JULIET

American Repertory Theater has revealed programming associated with its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. Romeo and Juliet begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Saturday, August 31, 2024, opens officially on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024.



Rudy Pankow (“Outer Banks”) and Emilia Suárez (“Up Here”) lead the cast in A.R.T.’s heart-pounding new production that features Terrence Mann (Pippin at A.R.T. and on Broadway; Beauty and the Beast on Broadway) as Friar Laurence. A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) reunites with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to stage Shakespeare’s iconic love story.



For each production, the creative team, company, and Engagement team develop an Essential Question to guide work in the rehearsal room, onstage, and for engaging with audiences. For Romeo and Juliet, the Essential Question is: In what ways do we define our lives through hatred? In what ways do we define our lives through love?





EVENTS AND CONVERSATIONS



Member Night

Thursday, September 12 at 5:45PM | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge

Supporters of $500+ are invited to an exclusive pre-show reception featuring scenic designer Amy Rubin preceding the 7:30PM performance of Romeo and Juliet. Contact DonorEmails@amrep.org for more information—space is limited.



“So shalt thou show me friendship”: A Shakespearean Speed-Friending Event

Friday, September 13 at 5:30PM | Aeronaut Allston, 267 Western Avenue, Allston

It’s hard to find as true a band of friends as Romeo’s—we’re here to make it easier (no dueling necessary). Join the American Repertory Theater and the B-Side at Aeronaut Brewery for a new, fun chance to find your people, Shakespeare style. Grab your favorite drink from Aeronaut, pick up some B-Side swag, and enter to win free Romeo and Juliet tickets. Happy friending! Hosted in partnership with Aeronaut Allston and The B-Side Newsletter. RSVP required at amrep.org/RJfriending.

A Conversation with Stephen Greenblatt and Ramie Targoff

Monday, September 16 at 7PM | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge

American Repertory Theater Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus will host a lively, free conversation with renowned scholars Stephen Greenblatt and Ramie Targoff in conjunction with American Repertory Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s iconic love story, Romeo and Juliet. Free, RSVP at amrep.org/RJconversation.

A Discussion on Healing with Dr. Charmain Jackman

Friday, September 20 following the 7:30PM show | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge

Join us for a post-show discussion with Dr. Charmain Jackman about the audience resources she has curated for Romeo and Juliet around the themes of love, family, healing, and reconciliation. Engaged with A.R.T. since 2019 supporting visiting artists and curating audience resources for healing and understanding, Dr. Jackman is the Founder of Innopsych, Inc. Free with a ticket to any performance of Romeo and Juliet.

Romeo + Juliet Film Screening

Saturday, September 21 at 2PM | Harvard Ed Portal, 224 Western Avenue, Allston

Join us for a screening of Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, accompanied by community dialogue circles inspired by our Essential Question and the themes of love, reconciliation, and healing. This screening is free with RSVP amrep.org/RJscreening. Hosted in partnership with the Harvard Ed Portal.

You’ve Got to Be Kidding Me with These Two: A Talk about Young Love—and How We Change

Thursday, September 26 following the 7:30PM show | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge

They’re impulsive. They would’ve broken up in a week. Romeo was pining for Rosalind fifteen minutes ago. Juliet could do better. Maybe it’s all true, but the feelings are real, aren’t they? Boston Globe “Love Letters” advice columnist and podcast host Meredith Goldstein and Christine Ahanotu, “Love Letters” podcast producer and independent film producer, lead a discussion about why young love can seem so important, why it can matter more than anything, and how our brains change as we get older (and should know better). Free with a ticket to any performance of Romeo and Juliet.



ROMEO AND JULIET TICKETING INFORMATION



Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RomeoandJuliet. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.



· Labor Day Sale

Use code LABOROFLOVE10 to get $10 off tickets in Zones A, B, and C to performances August 31 through September 11 (excluding September 4 and 5). Code expires September 3.



· ArtsThursday | Thursday, September 12 at 7:30PM

Free tickets will be available to the performance on September 12 as part of Harvard ArtsThursdays, a university-wide initiative supported by Harvard University Committee on the Arts. An RSVP is required for one or two tickets as space is limited.



· Access Performances – Book by contacting Access@amrep.org or calling 617.547.8300

ASL Interpreted*

Thursday, September 19 at 7:30PM and Sunday, September 22 at 2PM.

Audio Described*

Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30PM and Sunday, September 29 at 2PM.

Open Captioned*

Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30PM and Sunday, September 29 at 2PM.

Relaxed Performance*

Sunday, September 29 at 2PM.



· TakeFive

Take Five invites community members who feel attending theater is financially out of reach or want to take a chance on something new to experience the A.R.T. with a $5 ticket. Select a performance of Romeo and Juliet, enter the code TAKEFIVE in the promotion code box, then select seats at the $5 price point. Availability is limited; additional blocks of Take Five tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

ABOUT ROMEO AND JULIET



Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) reunites with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to stage a visceral, heart-pounding new production of Shakespeare’s iconic love story.



Production support of Romeo and Juliet is provided by Janet and Irv Plotkin.



