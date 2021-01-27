A.R.T Presents Composer Huang Ruo in Conversation with Diane Paulus

Composer Huang Ruo joins American Repertory Theater Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus for a conversation about his music, recent projects, and his A.R.T. commission, The Weeping Camel, at A.R.T.'s next virtual Behind the Scenes event Tuesday, February 9 at 7:30PM.

Single tickets of $20 with a pay-what-you-can option and series packages with tiered pricing are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes.

On February 9, audiences will get to know composer Huang Ruo, named one of the world's leading young composers by The New Yorker, as he talks with Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus about past projects and his A.R.T. commission, The Weeping Camel, a new production that will be co-directed by Paulus and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill), adapted from the Academy Award-nominated documentary film.

His new opera M. Butterfly will receive its world premiere with the Santa Fe Opera in a future season. See below for a full bio.

The Behind the Scenes series with the writers, directors and composers who are making new work at the A.R.T. includes multimedia events featuring songs and scenes from the shows in development; conversation about process, research, and collaboration; and interactive Q&As with the audience. Following the events, ten raffle-winning ticket holders, the series sponsors, and all A.R.T. donors of $500 or more will be eligible to continue the conversation "backstage" in the Virtual Green Room with the artists and A.R.T. staff.

Additional upcoming Behind the Scenes events include:

THE CIRCLE OF BECOMING

Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30PM

Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler, O.P.C., In the Body of the World, The Vagina Monologues), Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons), and Tony Award-winning actor, performer, and songwriter Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked, Frozen) share music and stories about the development of The Circle of Becoming, a wild new musical fairy tale about a teenage girl and her posse whose determination to save the planet endows them with powers they never knew they had, directed by Diane Paulus.

OCEAN FILIBUSTER

Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30PM

Co-creators Katie Pearl and Lisa D'Amour, composer Sxip Shirey, and performer Jennifer Kidwell share scenes, songs, and video from Ocean Filibuster, a new music theater experience that draws from myth, stand-up, and science to imagine a showdown between Senate leader Mr. Majority and the Ocean itself, commissioned by A.R.T. through a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment.

[UNTITLED NEW MUSICAL]

Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30PM

Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo) talk with director Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride upcoming), sharing songs and visual research from their new music-theater piece that explores cancer and relationships across time between patients and caregivers.

Production support of Behind the Scenes is provided by Alison and Bob Murchison. Additional production support is provided by Maxine Isaacs.

The Incubator Fund for new work in development is sponsored by Allison Johnson.

Composer Huang Ruo's vibrant and inventive musical voice draws equal inspiration from Chinese ancient and folk music, Western avant-garde, experimental, noise, natural and processed sound, rock, and jazz to create a seamless, organic integration using a compositional technique he calls "Dimensionalism." Huang Ruo's diverse compositional works span from orchestra, chamber music, opera, theater, and dance, to cross-genre, sound installation, architectural installation, multimedia, experimental improvisation, folk rock, and film. His music has been premiered and performed by the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, National Polish Radio Orchestra, Santa Fe Opera, Washington National Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Asko/Schoenberg, Ensemble Modern, London Sinfonietta, and conductors such as Wolfgang Sawallisch, Marin Alsop, Andrew Davis, Michael Tilson Thomas, and James Conlon.

Huang Ruo's opera An American Soldier (with libretto by David Henry Hwang) has recently received its world premiere at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis in June 2018 and was named one of the best classical music events in 2018 by The New York Times. His installation opera Paradise Interrupted was premiered at the Spoleto Festival USA in 2015 and was performed at the Lincoln Center Festival in 2016, with future touring planning for Europe and Asia. Another opera, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, premiered at the Santa Fe Opera in 2014. His upcoming new opera M. Butterfly will receive its world premiere with the Santa Fe Opera in a future season. Other upcoming new operas will be premiered and presented by the Washington National Opera, Royal Danish Opera, Prototype Festival, and the Hong Kong New Vision Festival. Ruo served as the first composer-in-residence for Het Concertgebouw Amsterdam and was the visiting composer for the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra in Brazil.

Huang Ruo was born in Hainan Island, China in 1976 - the year the Chinese Cultural Revolution ended. His father, who is also a composer, began teaching him composition and piano when he was six years old. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, when China was opening its gate to the Western world, he received both traditional and Western education at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. As a result of the dramatic cultural and economic changes in China following the Cultural Revolution, his education expanded from Bach, Mozart, Stravinsky, and Lutoslawski, to include the Beatles, rock and roll, heavy metal, and jazz. Huang Ruo was able to absorb all of these newly allowed Western influences equally.

After winning the Henry Mancini Award at the 1995 International Film and Music Festival in Switzerland, he moved to the United States to further his education. He earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in composition from the Juilliard School. Huang Ruo is a composition faculty at the Mannes School of Music in NY and is the artistic director and conductor of Ensemble FIRE. He was selected as a Young Leader Fellow by the National Committee on United States-China Relations in 2006. Huang Ruo's music is published by Ricordi. For more information about the composer and his music, visit huangruo.com.