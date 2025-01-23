ART Comes to Lyric Stage Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Stage will bring Boston-area favorites Remo Airaldi*, Michael Kaye*, and John Kuntz* together in Yasmina Reza's exploration of the complexities and fragility of male friendships in the critically acclaimed play ART.

Serge has purchased a modern painting for an outrageous sum. Marc hates it. Yvan is stuck in the middle. When superficial ideals and values that they once joked about appear to be at the core of Serge's intentions, comradery is quickly replaced by a sense of betrayal. This sophisticated comedy of manners forces three best friends to examine just how well they really know each other. With sleek repartee and mounting friction, their evening together intensifies to the point of no return where loneliness could be the cost of their inability to save their friendship instead of their egos.

Director Courtney O'Connor° says. “Art of all kinds—good and bad—allows us to explore and sometimes explode what is deep within us. In this ART, a single piece of art allows (or perhaps even forces?) to a boil the negative issues in the friendship between Marc, Serge, and Yvan. How many relationships in our own lives are simmering, just passively waiting for the "art" that will incite our own boiling? Who will we be at that moment? And who will we be after?”

Performances begin Friday, February 21 and run through Sunday, March 16.

