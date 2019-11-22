A.R.T. 2020 Gala Will Celebrate The Galvanizing Impact Of Women In The Arts

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Borger, will hold its annual gala on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont Street, Boston.

Celebrating the galvanizing impact of women in the arts, the evening will also honor Boston Globe Media Partner Managing Director Linda Henry with the 2020 A.R.T. Angel Award. Henry is the co-founder of HubWeek, Boston's year-long celebration of the innovative thought leaders from the fields of art, science, and technology who are working to change the world.

The A.R.T.'s gala will be co-chaired by Amanda & Sam Kennedy and Maureen & Mike Sheehan. A.R.T.'s evening of celebration, dining, and entertainment will build on the success of last year's nearly sold-out gala, which raised a record $1.4 million in support of the theater's mission to expand the boundaries of theater.

The gala's cocktail hour will begin at 6PM, followed by dinner, a live auction, and the artistic program. Catering will be provided by The Catered Affair. Performances will be announced at a later date.

Half and full table packages, starting at $7,500, are on sale now. Individual supporter and Patron pair tickets starting at $1,500 will be available beginning Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Corporate sponsorship opportunities and a full list of benefits are available online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/gala.

The A.R.T.'s Gala raises critical funds for the theater's artistic and educational endeavors-from the productions on our stages, to our annual collaborations with more than 14,000 local students and community members. Our 2020 Gala celebrates the achievements of the women actors, directors, designers, producers, and administrators whose passion, dedication, rigor, and risk-taking have been at the heart of the A.R.T.'s programs over the past four decades.

Additional information is available, and tickets and tables may be purchased on the A.R.T. website: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Gala. For further information contact the A.R.T. Development Department at 617.496.2000 x8858 or by e-mail at art_events@harvard.edu.





