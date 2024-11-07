AN AMERICANA CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Plymouth Center For the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Americana Theatre Company will reprise its original work “An Americana Christmas Carol,” on select dates from December 12 through 21, at Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North Street, Plymouth. “An Americana Christmas Carol,” is written by ATC Co-Artistic Directors Derek Grant Martin and Jesse M. Sullivan, directed by award-winning Marianne Savell.

“We’ve added a uniquely Americana stamp on this classic. In its 2022 debut, our team conceptualized combining the beauty and redemption themes of the original Christmas Carol story, resulting in a mash up enhanced by the wild comedic elements of ‘Noises Off,’” shares Derek Grant Martin, playwright and ATC founder. “We hope our audiences enjoy Dickens’ original theme as evolved in our new work, while embracing the lively spin of this newer adaptation.”

In ATC’s new work “An Americana Christmas Carol,” the show must go on! It’s opening night of “A Christmas Carol,” produced by formerly married couple Charles and Isabella Richardson, and everything has gone awry. Isabella is desperately trying to hold the production together, as Charles wreaks havoc on the cast, while portraying the role of angry, cruel, and bitter Ebeneezer Scrooge – both onstage and off. Can the three ghosts of Christmas change his heart and save the production, his marriage, and Christmas as we know it? Take a seat and become enamored with this 10-actor captivating cast performing a wildly funny, poignant, and entrancing theatrical phenomenon.

“An Americana Christmas Carol” features Jesse M. Sullivan in the role of ‘Charles Richardson,’ with ATC company members David Friday, Erin Friday, and Nick Hancock also among the cast.

“An Americana Christmas Carol” performs December 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 at 7 pm and 2 pm matinee performances on December 15 and 21. Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for students and seniors. The show content is appropriate for all ages and runs about 90 minutes. Plymouth Center for the Arts is fully accessible, and public parking is available street side and in nearby public lots.

