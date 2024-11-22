A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Merrimack Repertory Theatre will bring the beloved holiday tradition back to Lowell with its heartwarming and humorous production of A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Courtney Sale. This unique adaptation incorporates references to Charles Dickens' 1842 visit to Lowell, blending the traditional story with elements of the city’s history that Dickens himself encountered. The performance, recommended for ages 8 and up, runs from December 11–29 at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall.

Karen MacDonald returns for her third year in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge, a curmudgeon transformed by the visits of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Joining her are returning cast members Alexis Bronkovic (Mrs. Cratchit, et al), Tom Coiner (Jacob Marley, et al), and Chris Thorn (Bob Cratchit, et al). New additions to the cast include John Patrick Hayden (Fred, et al) and Heather Conti-Clark (Past, et al). The production also features a talented local youth cast, which includes Nathan Icart, Samuel Belknap, Skyler Roy, Caroline Trahan, Marlowe Muise, Gwen Poirier, Ian DeSouza, Shayla Rourke, Maggie Wilson, and Ellie Branco.

“MRT’s A Christmas Carol has become a cherished part of our community’s holiday season, blending Dickens’ timeless tale with a local twist that speaks to Lowell’s history,” said Courtney Sale, Director of A Christmas Carol. “Before each performance of A Christmas Carol at MRT, MacDonald plays Dickens in a short prologue explaining this local connection.”

This production of A Christmas Carol is proudly sponsored by Enterprise Bank, a long-time supporter of Merrimack Repertory Theatre and its mission to bring outstanding performances to the Lowell community. As a committed partner, Enterprise Bank helps ensure that MRT continues to provide accessible, high-quality theatre experiences for all audiences. Their generous sponsorship plays a vital role in making this beloved holiday tradition possible. MRT is deeply grateful for Enterprise Bank’s continued support and its dedication to fostering a vibrant cultural landscape in the Merrimack Valley.

