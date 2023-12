2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Berkshires Awards; BRIGHT STAR, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Mac-Haydn Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

George Dvorsky - SOMETHING WONDERFUL - Mac-Haydn Theatre 41%

Mandy Patinkin - BEING ALIVE! - Barrington Stage co. 21%

Alan H. Green - FINALLY! - Barrington Stage Company 9%

Deborah Zecher, Lynda Rodolitz, Peggy Schwartz and Helane Blumfield - FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES - Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, Great Barrington 9%

Lillias White - AN EVENING WITH LILLIAS WHITE - Barrington Stage Company 6%

Jason Robert Brown - AN EVENING WITH JASON ROBERT BROWN - Barrington Stage Company 6%

Donna McKechnie - TAKE ME TO THE WORLD: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - Barrington Stage Company 5%

Hugh Panaro - HUGH PANARO IN CONCERT - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Delane Burger - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 27%

Sarah Devine - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 25%

Mandy Modic - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 17%

Katie Spelman - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 12%

Elizabeth McGuire - GODSPELL - Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

Elizabeth McGuire - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

Chloe O. Davis - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Ashley Delane Burger - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre 3%

Laura Marra - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 2%

Terry Berliner - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Greg Santos - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Claire Mezzetta - JERSEY BOYS - MacHaydn Theatre 27%

Dawn Mackay - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 27%

Angela Carstensen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 13%

Rodrigo Muñoz - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 11%

Govane Lohbauer - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shakespeare & Company 8%

Kassidi Jarvis - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 4%

Danielle Preston - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Arthur Oliver - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Jenn Caprio - FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Debra Kim Sivigny - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Dina El-Aziz - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Elivia Bovenzi Blitz - Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Elivia Bovenzi Blitz - Copenhagen - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Andrea Adamczyk - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Dance Production

CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 42%

42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 40%

FOOTLOOSE - Mac-Haydn Theatre 18%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley DeLane Burger - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre 29%

Alan Paul - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 18%

John Saunders - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 12%

John Saunders - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 10%

John Saunders - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 9%

Trey Compton - GODSPELL - Mac-Haydn Theatre 7%

Joe Calarco - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 5%

Eric Shovah - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 4%

Greg Santos - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Susan H. Schulman - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ron Lagomarsino - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company 13%

Sky Vogel - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 12%

Julianne Boyd - THE FAITHHEALER - Barrington Stage Company 10%

James Warwick - NATIVE GARDENS - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 9%

Kevin G. Coleman - HAMLET - Shakespeare & Company 9%

Ariel Bock - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shakespeare & Company 7%

Christopher Edwards - FENCES - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Robert H. Egan - The Smile of Her - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Moritz von Stuelpnagel - TINY FATHER - Barrington Stage Company 5%

James Warwick - LUNAR ECLIPSE - Shakespeare and Company 4%

Kristin Van Ginhoven - What the Constitution Means to Me - Berkshire Theatre Group & WAM Theatre Co-Production 4%

Margaret Hall - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

Knud Adams - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Candis C. Jones - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Patrick White - DIG - Harbinger 2%

Patrick White - THE NETHER - The Ghent Playhouse 2%

Evan Jones - BURIED CHILD - Albany Civic Theater 1%

Angela Ledke - CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger 1%

James Warwick - OFF PEAK - Great Barrington Public Theater 1%

David Auburn - Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 22%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre 13%

42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 12%

JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 7%

DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company 5%

FOOTLOOSE - Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 5%

GODSPELL - Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 4%

FENCES - Shakespeare & Company 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 3%

HAMLET - Shakespeare & Company 2%

A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 1%

RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 1%

KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shakespeare & Company 1%

AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 1%

ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 0%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Shakespeare &. Company 0%

Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 0%

BURIED CHILD - Albany Civic Theater 0

Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Gmoser - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 16%

Andrew Gmoser - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre 15%

Andrew Gmoser - 42ND STREET - Mac-Hadyn Theatre 10%

James Macanmara - LUNAR ECLIPSE - Shakespeare & Company 9%

Philip S. Rosenberg - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 8%

Eoghan Hartley & Andrew Gmoser - GODSPELL - Mac-Haydn Theatre 8%

David Lander - FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 6%

María-Cristina Fusté - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company 6%

Elise Charlebois - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 5%

Patricia M. Nichols - The Smile of Her - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Jason Lyons - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Alan C. Edwards - TINY FATHER - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Adam Honoré - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Alex Allison - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Maureen Cossey - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 1%

Jose Santiago - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Travis McHale - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 1%

Daniel J. Kotlowitz - Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Matthew E. Adelson - Copenhagen - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elisabeth Weber - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 26%

Eric Shorey - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre 16%

Eric Shorey - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 15%

Eric Shorey - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 12%

Angela Steiner - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 12%

Vadim Feichtner - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 8%

Eric Shorey - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

Kristin Stowell - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Heather Ferlo - RAGTIME - SLCA-CTP 2%

Colin Summers - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Best Musical

BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 25%

JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 23%

42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 12%

CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 10%

FOOTLOOSE - Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sharon Playhouse 4%

RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 3%

Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company 32%

KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shakespeare & Company 14%

TINY FATHER - Barrington Stage Company 14%

LUNAR ECLIPSE - Shakespeare & Company 13%

On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 9%

CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger 9%

SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Musical

Andrew Maguire - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Hadyn theatre 21%

Chelsie Nectow - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 20%

Krysta Rodriguez - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 10%

Rachel Revellese - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 9%

Bella DePaola - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 7%

Emery Henderson - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 5%

Sarah Naughton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

Stephanie Prestage - FOOTLOOSE - Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

Adam Chanler-Berat - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 4%

John Hannigan - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 3%

Stephanie Prestage - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre 2%

Dan Amboyer - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Lauren Ward - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Madison Stratton - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 2%

Billy Rude - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Adam Coons - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 1%

Darrell Purcell, Jr. - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Jahmere Holland - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 1%

Stephen Bogardus - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Ken Kasch - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 1%

Zach Cossman - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 0%

Heather D’Arcy - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Kenneth Tigar - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company 17%

Finn Wittrock - HAMLET - Shakespeare & Company 10%

Ryan Palmer - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 7%

Emily Bryan - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 6%

Christoper Innvar - FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 6%

Zoya Martin - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Jacob Ming Trent - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Christine Lahti - The Smile of Her - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

ANDY LUCIEN - TINY FATHER - Barrington Stage Company 5%

Kate Baldwin - What the Constitution Means to Me - Berkshire Theatre Group & WAM Theatre Co-Production 5%

Ella Joyce - FENCES - Shakespeare & Company 3%

Bella Merlin - HENRY THE 6TH PT2 THE CONTENTION - Shakespeare & Company 3%

Ryan Palmer - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Circle Theatre players 3%

Naire Poole - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Shakespeare & Company 2%

Reed Birney - LUNAR ECLIPSE - Shakespeare and Company 2%

Christopher Urig - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

David Gow - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shakespeare & Company 2%

Meaghan Rogers - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 1%

Nazanin Nour - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Aaliyah Al-Fuhaid - THE NETHER - The Ghent Playhouse 1%

Aaliyah Al-Fuhaid - CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger 1%

Evan Jones - AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 1%

Laura Graver - DIG - Harbinger 1%

Adam Coons - DIG - Harbinger 1%

Sanaz Toossi - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company 23%

THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company 14%

DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 13%

FENCES - Shakespeare & Company 9%

FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 8%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 5%

The Smile of Her - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

What the Constitution Means to Me - Berkshire Theatre Group & WAM Theatre Co-Production 4%

TINY FATHER - Barrington Stage Company 4%

LUNAR ECLIPSE - Shakespeare and Company 4%

AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 3%

KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shakespeare & Company 2%

ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

DIG - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 1%

CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger 1%

Copenhagen - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

BURIED CHILD - Albany Civic Theater 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josiah Durham - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 24%

Alivia Cross - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn theatre 19%

Alivia Cross - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 11%

Wilson Chin - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 9%

Jon Savage - FENCES - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Sky Vogel - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 4%

Jason Simms - The Smile of Her - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Paige Hathaway - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Reid Thompson - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Wilson Chin - TINY FATHER - Barrington Stage Company 3%

John Musall - LUNAR ECLIPSE - Shakespeare and Company 3%

Lucia Steccioni - FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Adam Coons and Eric Shovah - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 2%

Jim Noone - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Afsoon Pajoufar - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Sydney Lynne - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Jennie Sinnott - DIG - SLCA/Harbinger 1%

Edmund Metzhold - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 1%

Baron E. Pugh - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Peter Kantor - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Schenectady Civic Players 0%

David McQuillen - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 0%

Bill Clarke - Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 0

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sean McGinley - JERSEY BOYS - Mac-Haydn Theatre 49%

Ken Travis - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 10%

Nathan Leigh - LUNAR ECLIPSE - Shakespeare and Company 9%

Brendan Aanes - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Barrington Stage Company 6%

Ken Travis - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Joel Lord - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 3%

Karl Lundeberg - The Smile of Her - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Josh Horowitz - DIG - SLCA/Harbinger 3%

Julian Evans - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Daniela Hart - TINY FATHER - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Fabian Obispo - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Nathan Leigh - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Scott Killian - Copenhagen - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Julian Evans - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 0%

Kenny Neal - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rachel Pantazis - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Mac-Haydn Theatre 19%

Steven Sands - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 16%

Megan Mistretta - BRIGHT STAR - Majestic Theatre West Springfield 12%

Jake Koch - FOOTLOOSE - Mac-Haydn Theatre 7%

Kassi McMillan - FOOTLOOSE - Mac-Haydn Theatre 6%

Bella DePaola - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 6%

Nick Martiniano - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 4%

Alysha Umphress - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 4%

James Rose - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Alex Haines - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 3%

Salome B. Smith - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Jake Koch - 42ND STREET - MacHaydn Theatre 2%

Lana Gordon - On Cedar Street - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Mary Testa - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Candy Buckley - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 2%

kristen clark bielefeldt - 42ND STREET - Mac-Haydn Theatre 1%

Bill Scott Sheets - Million Dollar Quartet - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Julia Harnett - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Richard Kline - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Tally Seesions - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Nik Alexander - CABARET - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Dorcas Leung - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Claudia DeMartino - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 1%

Andy Grotelueschen - A NEW BRAIN - Barrington Stage Company 0%

Adam M. Coons - RAGTIME - SLCA-CTP 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sara Linares - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare & Company 22%

Mark H. Dold - FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 13%

Ryan Palmer - TWELFTH NIGHT - Saratoga Shakespeare Company 13%

L. James - FENCES - Shakespeare & Company 7%

Kenneth Ransom - FENCES - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Gretchen Egolf - FAITH HEALER - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Babak Tafti - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Georgi James - The Smile of Her - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Brandon Alvión - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Jasminn Johnson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Tsilala Brock - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Amber Acosta - DIG - SLCA/Harbinger 3%

Pooya Mohseni - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 3%

David Adkins - Copenhagen - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Corinna May - Copenhagen - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Anthony Halloway - AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 2%

Narges Kalogli - ENGLISH - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Whit K. Lee - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 1%

Ryan George - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Deleon Dallas - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Shaun Anthony - Photograph 51 - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Mac-Haydn Theatre 64%

ROMEO & JULIET - Shakespeare & Company 29%

The Secret Garden: Spring Version - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Disney's Moana JR - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Mac-Haydn Theatre 35%

Majestic Theatre West Springfield 20%

Barrington Stage Company 15%

Shakespeare & Company 12%

Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

WAM Theatre 3%

Sand Lake Center for the Arts 3%

Great Barrington Public Theater 2%

Homemade Theater 2%

Albany Civic Theater 1%

Harbinger 0%

The Albany Barn 0%

The Ghent Playhouse 0