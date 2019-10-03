THE WOLVES Announced At Boise Contemporary Theater

Game on! Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer Prize nominated play The Wolves will launch BCT's 19|20 season. Hailed as "one of the year's best plays" by The New York Times, The Wolves follows nine fierce girls on an indoor soccer team as they face the challenges of adult life and forge their futures through the rituals of a sport they love - with all the bark and bite of a pack of adolescent warriors. The Wolves runs October 16 - November 9, 2019.

This powerful ensemble cast features NYC based actors Amela Karadza and Claris Park, Philadelphia based actors Connie Castanzo, Lindsay Mushett, and Emily Verla, as well as local actors Erin Davidson, Lex Gonzalez, Arianna Keever, Celine McMonigal, and Marley Snow King.

"On the surface The Wolves is about the relationships on a competitive girls soccer team, but really it is about the terrifying, magical and confounding leap from childhood to adulthood." Says Philadelphia based director Kittson O'Neil who tread the boards at BCT two years ago in Robert Askins' Hand to God. "The young women on this team are wildly different, united only by age and sport, but as the play unfolds they wound each other, heal each other and begin the long journey to know themselves."

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

PREVIEWS, Oct. 16 and 17 at 7pm, Oct. 18 at 8pm

OPENING NIGHT, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at 8pm

The Wolves runs Wednesdays through Saturdays for three weeks, closing Nov. 9, 2019. Wednesday and Thursday shows begin at 7pm. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8pm. Saturday matinee begins at 2pm.

Wednesday Oct. 24 is Educators' Night. Anyone who works in Treasure Valley schools is welcome to attend for $20. Please order your tickets through the Box Office, and show your school I.D. on the evening of the performance. This includes teachers, administrative office workers, janitorial staff, cafeteria workers, etc.

Post-show discussions will be held after the 8pm performance on Oct. 25 and after the 2pm matinee on Nov. 3.

Tickets are $22-$38 and available online at BCTheater.org or by calling the BCT Box Office at 208.331.9224.

Season Subscription Packages and Buddy Passes are still available! Buy one Season Ticket package and get one free to give to anyone outside your household who has not been a Season Subscriber in the past.





