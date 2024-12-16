THE LIFE YOU GAVE ME Comes to Boise in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of The Life You Gave Me by Novid Parsi is coming to Boise Contemporary Theatre next year. Performances will run April 23-May 10, 2025.

The production will run 60-90 mins, and is described as an experimental dark comedy/drama.

A son tries to save his mother. She has other ideas. So do two mysterious strangers who watch the play—and ask the son to tell the story again and again until he gets it right, whatever right might be.

The Life You Gave Me is a 2023 BIPOC Playwrights Festival Selection.

