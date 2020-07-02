Company Of Fools Cancels 25th Anniversary Season Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

Company of Fools, the professional theatre arm of Sun Valley Museum of Art, announced today the cancellation of all programming for its 25th Anniversary Season due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic health precautions, actor safety concerns and community feedback. The Fools will plan to reopen in 2021 with a full offering of live performance experiences.

"Sadly, we are facing a perfect storm," said Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. "Not only are we facing serious restrictions on our work due to the ongoing health crisis, but also uncertainty from the union representing professional actors, clear indications from our patrons about their unwillingness to attend live theatre indoors, and significant loss of ticket income from reductions in ticket sales. As a result, we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel our 25th Anniversary Season."

The 25th Anniversary Season was scheduled to begin on September 9, 2020 with a production of Willy Russell's award winning Educating Rita, followed by productions of Bad Dates by Theresa Rebeck in October, The Importance of Being Earnest in December, and Balloonacy by Barry Kornhauser and The Gun Show by E. M. Lewis in spring of 2021.

"We are heartbroken to not be able to bring theatre to our community until 2021-live theatre remains an integral part of Sun Valley Museum of Art," said SVMoA Executive Director Christine Davis-Jeffers. "We remain focused on our future, more committed than ever to our mission, and motivated to keep bringing the arts to you in creative, engaging ways."

Company of Fools will remain closed through the remainder of 2020 and early 2021 and plan to resume its award-winning theatre programming for the 26th Season in July 2021.

"During this closure, CoF and SVMoA leadership will do a deep dive into how best to re-open Company of Fools in 2021," Palmer said. "We are laser-focused on how to ensure The Fools return for our fans and audiences."

Patrons who have purchased tickets for any of the plays CoF had scheduled for the 25th Season can contact the box office at 208.726.9491 to discuss refund and donation options.

"I strongly encourage all of our Foolish fans and family members to consider making a donation to CoF at this extremely challenging time," said Palmer. "We are going to need resources during our dark time-to maintain The Liberty Theatre, to support our staff, and to be ready for the Fools return in the summer of 2021. Your support is crucial."

To support Company of Fools and stay up-to-date on SVMoA and Company of Fools news, please visit svmoa.org/company-of-fools.

Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You