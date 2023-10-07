CDA Summer Theatre to Present Carnival Party Fundraiser This Month

CDA Summer Theatre will present their 3rd annual Carnival Party Fundraiser on Friday, October 27th at 5:00pm at the Best Western Plus CDA Inn ballrooms.

Guests are invited to join the company for an evening of splendor and fun celebrating Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre. Entertainment includes carnival games, live artist painting, photo booths, raffles, silent and live auctions, and of course, musical theatre performances from a group of our most talented performers.

Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre is the only professional musical theatre in the region and produces live musical theatre often deemed "better than Broadway." Ranked one of the top 5 regional theaters in the country, we've been sharing the joy of professional musical theatre since 1967.

Tickets and more information can be found at the link below.