Ballet Idaho's Spring Gala Is A New Beginning

Ballet Idaho will host its first in-person gala in two years.

The Ballet Idaho New Beginnings Spring Gala is a wholehearted celebration of returning to the in-person stage and the community which has been in an exclusively digital space for longer than anticipated.

This exquisite night reveling in the joy of community and artistry will feature stunning dance performances, a thrilling live auction, and of course, a delicious and elegant dinner.

The annual Gala is Ballet Idaho's most important fundraiser of the year and allows the organization to recognize the donors, sponsors, and season subscribers who are so vital to Ballet Idaho. The proceeds from this event allow us to bring the world's stage to Boise by showcasing influential work from world-renowned choreographers, while also supporting our Academy, and our education and community engagement initiatives. Don't miss your chance to celebrate and support the work of Ballet Idaho at this significant event.

Stunning auction packages will highlight the excellence and creativity of local business and artists, including The Diamond Girls, The Lively, Par Terre Winery, visual artist Ty Crabb, Carmel Aviation, and many more.

The event will be on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at 5 o'clock in the evening, and will be held at the Pioneer Ballroom of JUMP at 1000 W Myrtle St, Boise, ID 83702.

The evening will begin at five o'clock with an elegant cocktail hour and live music, followed by an exquisite dinner by Chef Anna Tapia; all while taking in stunning views of the Boise foothills and downtown. Ballet Idaho dancers will perform exclusive excerpts throughout the evening and auctioneer Josh Houk will lead a spirited live auction.

Secure your ticket or table by March 14th, 2022.

Learn more and purchase tickets here: https://balletidahospringgala.afrogs.org/#/index.