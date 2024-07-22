Aspire Performing Arts Company To Present LEGALLY BLONDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aspire Performing Arts Company will present LEGALLY BLONDE, a musical comedy about Elle Woods' journey from sorority girl to Harvard Law School, this August!

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Paisley Siemens, who is tackling both the directing and choreography for the show shares "she's loved the movie and the musical version of the story. It's the type of show I am always drawn to work on because it is high energy, funny, full of dances and fun choreography moments." If nothing else, Legally Blonde sizzles - and Paisley's choreography brings the musical numbers to life! Other creatives involved are Presley DuPuis, Aspire's Resident Music Director, who is overseeing the music, and Reese Weddle, home from conservatory training in New York City, assisting with choreography.

Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon, was so endearing and a fan favorite. The story was destined to continue its popularity when Heather Hatch (Book) and Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin (Music and Lyrics) introduced the musical version of the movie in 2007. It was nominated for seven Tony awards, but the real appeal for the show comes from the fans who adore Ellie Woods' spunk and passion for pink. Annabelle Brasch, the actress playing Elle says "Legally Blonde has been a dream show of mine since I first saw the musical in high school! I have always wanted to be a part of this show!"

Aspire is in its 7th season, presenting its 4-show format of musical theatre at its home venue, the Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc (nestled within the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene)

For more information about the production or to buy tickets, go to aspirecda.com.

