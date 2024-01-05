Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cheslee Duke - ACP CABARET - Actors Community Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cheryl Sington - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joy Tilley Perryman - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Mike Beecham - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Direction Of A Play

Kelleybrooke Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Lighthouse Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Wolf - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Angie Campell - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Musical

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best New Play Or Musical

WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Performer In A Musical

Courtney Linam - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Performer In A Play

Billy Jenkins - SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Play

SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amey Watts - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Casey Shehi - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shannon Hill - WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS MY TWO FRONT TEETH - Theatre of Gadsden

Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre of Gadsden

