Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cheslee Duke - ACP CABARET - Actors Community Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cheryl Sington - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joy Tilley PerrymanALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Dance Production
FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Mike Beecham - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Direction Of A Play
Kelleybrooke Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Lighthouse Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John WolfMATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Angie Campell - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Musical
ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best New Play Or Musical
WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Performer In A Musical
Courtney Linam - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Performer In A Play
Billy JenkinsSORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Play
SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brad Archer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amey Watts - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Casey Shehi - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shannon HillWHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS MY TWO FRONT TEETH - Theatre of Gadsden

Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre of Gadsden

 

