Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Birmingham!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cheslee Duke - ACP CABARET - Actors Community Playhouse
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cheryl Sington - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joy Tilley Perryman - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Dance Production
FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Mike Beecham - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Direction Of A Play
Kelleybrooke Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Lighthouse Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Wolf - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Angie Campell - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Musical
ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden
Best New Play Or Musical
WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Performer In A Musical
Courtney Linam - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Performer In A Play
Billy Jenkins - SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Play
SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brad Archer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amey Watts - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Casey Shehi - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shannon Hill - WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS MY TWO FRONT TEETH - Theatre of Gadsden
Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre of Gadsden
Are you an avid theatergoer in Birmingham? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos
|Zelda in the Backyard (WORLD PREMIERE)
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (6/13-6/30)
|Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/18-5/12)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
|Ragtime The Musical
Bama Theatre (1/27-1/27)
|RUSH
The Belgrade Theatre (4/17-4/17)
|The Color Purple
Red Mountain Theatre (2/09-3/03)
|Hadestown
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (3/19-3/24)
|Personal Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
|Noises Off
Leeds Arts Council (2/23-3/08)
|Anything Goes
Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College (7/12-7/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You