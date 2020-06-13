UA Theatre and Dance Hosts Virtual Black Box

While the University of Alabama Department Theatre and Dance takes a dramatic pause from live theatre, the department is excited to announce its Virtual Black Box video series. Each week the department will release a theatre or dance video starting June 15, each Monday and Friday. The videos can be found on our YouTube channel - UA Theatre Dance. Following each video, the department will host a live meet and greet session with the choreographers, directors or actors each Tuesday and Thursday starting June 18. Participants will need to register for the Meet and Greet sessions by visiting out website at theatre.ua.edu/virtual-series.

The department will also host a Masterclass series every Wednesday beginning June 17.

These sessions will be hosted on Zoom and registration will be required. All sessions will be free. Participants will be able to register for these sessions by visiting out website at theatre.ua.edu/virtual-series.

For a full performance and event calendar, more information, and to sign up for a free newsletter, visit theatredance.ua.edu.

