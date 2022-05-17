Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents THE MAMALOGUES, May 20-29

Theatre Tuscaloosa is presenting The Mamalogues, a comedic play by Lisa B. Thompson, May 20-29 in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

Together at a mother's retreat, Lauren, Beverly, and Tasha share their stories about playground racial profiling, being the "only" one at the PTA meeting, the lack of organic food in the 'hood, and more. This satirical comedy celebrates the lives of middle-class Black women as they creatively balance home and career while raising their children in a dangerous world.

"'I am overwhelmed with gratitude," said director Kenyatta "YaYa" Browne. "To direct a new piece with talented actresses who bring life to characters we all know and love is an honor."

The Mamalogues features NorQuina "Q" Rieves as the upright, uptight, and sarcastic college professor, "Lauren Holmes;" Catherine Doughty-Walker as the calm, forthright, and wise salon owner, "Beverly Franklin;" and Clemmie Hilton as the soulful, sweet, and sassy pediatrician "Tasha Simmons."

The production team includes stage manager Elizabeth Ward, scenic designer Rachel Finley, lighting designer Lyndell McDonald (recent Druid Arts Award winner), hair designer Erica Grant, and costume designer Jeanette Waterman.

Performances will be held in the Bean-Brown Theatre on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, May 22 at 2:00 p.m. Performances continue Wednesday, May 25 at 2:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday May 26 & 27 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday May 28 & 29 at 2:00 p.m. A pay-what-you-can preview will be held on Thursday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which will benefit the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, members of the military, and Shelton State employees, and $14 for students and children. Special rates are available for groups of ten or more in advance and for Shelton State students.

The Mamalogues is sponsored by Alabama Public Radio, Cartography Consulting, the City of Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa Radio, and WVUA23, and supported by Shelton State Community College, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts. The 2021-22 signature sponsor is Claire Friday. The Mamalogues is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc

Tickets and information about the show are available at www.theatretusc.com or at 205.391.2277.