Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL

This summer Theatre Tuscaloosa will relocate its summer musical, Sister Act, to the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa (600 Greensboro Ave).

Sister Act will have an abbreviated run at the Bama Theatre, July 20 - 23. Performance dates and times are as follows: July 20 at 7:30 p.m.; July 21 at 7:30 p.m.; July 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and July 23 at 7:30 p.m. There will not be a pay-what-you-can night for Sister Act because of this abbreviated run.

"After 25 years in the Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State is giving the stage a much-needed facelift and updating the orchestra pit," Executive Director Tina Turley said. "This gives us the opportunity to return to the Bama Theatre for Sister Act, and we cannot wait to share this show with audiences."

Theatre Tuscaloosa last performed at the Bama Theatre in 1998 with The King and I. In June, Theatre Tuscaloosa will also return to the Bama Theatre for a one-night-only Launch Day Benefit Performance before leaving to compete nationally in the American Association of Community Theatre Festival.

"Subscribers have been mailed new tickets for Sister Act, and seat locations are as similar as possible to their Bean-Brown seats," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "Since we're compacting the run to just one weekend, some subscriber's tickets were moved to new dates to accommodate this change."

Based on the 1992 hit movie featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act the musical is sure to bring joy and laughter to all audiences. Deloris Van Cartier is an aspiring singer in Philadelphia, who, after witnessing a murder by her gangster boyfriend, is placed in a witness protection program. The program lands Deloris in a nunnery where she has to hide her boisterous personality among self-contained nuns. After learning of the struggling choir, Deloris finds commonalities with her fellow nuns, transforming the choir into a faithful spectacle. As the choir gains notoriety, the police must work hard to protect Deloris from her murderous ex-boyfriend.

"We could have cast this show twice over with all the local talent that showed up for Sister Act," Director Stephen Tyler Davis said. "Our team is so grateful for the electric cast we have assembled, and we look forward to another blockbuster summer show with Theatre Tuscaloosa!"

Davis returns to Theatre Tuscaloosa for his third summer musical after the back-to-back sold-out runs of both Grease (2019) and Mamma Mia (2022). His team includes Lindsey Sockler Troha, choreographer; Quincy Hall, musical director; Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Wheeler Kincaid, scenic designer; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therein Eber, lighting designer; and Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup designer.

Returning to Theatre Tuscaloosa are performers Shannon Dionne, Danielle Molina, Averie Bonneville, William Harpole, Nate Blakley, D'Mar Tarront-Milton, Kazarious Brown, DeAnthony Mays, Mileidy Crespo-Jones, Sarah Kathryn Bonds Ethridge, Sam Hodo, Alex Diggins, Amber Barton, Lindsey Jones, Sophie Webbber, and Ebony Wesley. They are joined by two members of the Theatre Tuscaloosa T. Earle Johnson "All-Star Cast:'' Kim Palm and Kathy Morgan Wilson.

The cast also includes 10 performers who join Theatre Tuscaloosa for the first time: Ally Marie Skelton, Elizabeth Harmon, Darian Polke, Brady Taylor, Riley Brown, Jaanai de la Torre-Martinez, Carmen Murray, Catherine Pryor, Amanda Smedberg, and Jordan Steele.

"We are thrilled that so much new talent came out to audition this year, and we are excited to see many new faces on stage this summer," Turley said. "This group of people is sure to put on an amazing show!"

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2022-23 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, WVUA23, Crimson Village, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. Sister Act is sponsored by AFFLINK, Renasant Bank, and Alabama Public Radio. The 2022-23 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Tickets for Sister Act are now on sale. Prices are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, members of the military, and SSCC Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students. An additional $2 per ticket facility fee will also apply to support The Bama Theatre. This musical is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here or 205.391.2277.