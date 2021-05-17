Theatre Tuscaloosa Launches MASTERCLASS MONDAYS Video Series
The upcoming lineup includes Anastasia Munoz, Diany Rodriquez, and Dr. Terry "Doc" Olivet.
Theatre Tuscaloosa has announced Masterclass Mondays, a video series being presented on YouTube.
From now through spring 2021, the theatre will premiere a new video every other Monday featuring Theatre Tuscaloosa performers, designers, directors, producers, and other alumni sharing their behind-the-scenes experiences of producing live theatre.
These videos will premiere on the theatre's YouTube channel. Click here to connect now.
Upcoming Lineup:
- May 24 - Anastasia Munoz
- June 14 - Diany Rodriquez
- June 28 - Dr. Terry "Doc" Olivet
Learn more at https://www.theatretusc.com/get-involved/workshops/.