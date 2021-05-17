Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Tuscaloosa Launches MASTERCLASS MONDAYS Video Series

The upcoming lineup includes Anastasia Munoz, Diany Rodriquez, and Dr. Terry "Doc" Olivet.

May. 17, 2021  
Theatre Tuscaloosa has announced Masterclass Mondays, a video series being presented on YouTube.

From now through spring 2021, the theatre will premiere a new video every other Monday featuring Theatre Tuscaloosa performers, designers, directors, producers, and other alumni sharing their behind-the-scenes experiences of producing live theatre.

These videos will premiere on the theatre's YouTube channel. Click here to connect now.

Upcoming Lineup:

  • May 24 - Anastasia Munoz
  • June 14 - Diany Rodriquez
  • June 28 - Dr. Terry "Doc" Olivet

Learn more at https://www.theatretusc.com/get-involved/workshops/.


