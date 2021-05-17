Theatre Tuscaloosa Launches MASTERCLASS MONDAYS Video Series

Theatre Tuscaloosa has announced Masterclass Mondays, a video series being presented on YouTube.

From now through spring 2021, the theatre will premiere a new video every other Monday featuring Theatre Tuscaloosa performers, designers, directors, producers, and other alumni sharing their behind-the-scenes experiences of producing live theatre.

These videos will premiere on the theatre's YouTube channel. Click here to connect now.

Upcoming Lineup:

May 24 - Anastasia Munoz

June 14 - Diany Rodriquez

June 28 - Dr. Terry "Doc" Olivet

Learn more at https://www.theatretusc.com/get-involved/workshops/.